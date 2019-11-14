Rupert A. Ralph, born May 30,1943, passed away Oct. 24,2019.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Ralph, and mother, Irene Humphrey.
He is survived by his sons, Alexander Ralph El, Allan McKay Ralph, and Andrew Dwayne Ralph; sons’ mother, Marilyn Ralph; daughter-in-law, Allison Ralph El; grandchildren, Arriana Ralph, Jahlani Ralph, Okang Ralph, Jahleel Ralph and Janae Ralph; brothers, Aubrey Ralph, Hilroy Ralph, Samuel Ralph, Charlesworth Ralph; sisters, Clovis Ralph, Geneive Ralph, Adella Joseph; sisters-in-law, Christalyn Ralph, Debra Ralph, Vernarine Ralph, Mildred Ralph, Brenda Ralph, Lola Ralph; and special friends, cousins, nieces and nephews too numerous to mention.
Memorial services will be held at Faith Seventh-day Adventist Church at Two Brothers, Frederiksted St. Croix, on Friday Nov. 15, 2019, at 10 a.m.
Cremation services are entrusted to Schuster’s Crematorium.
