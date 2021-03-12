Rupert A. Rayne
Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Rupert A. Rayne, who died Feb. 23, 2021, at the age of 86 in St. Thomas.
He was survived by his wife, Margaret Audrey Rayne; sons, Albourn A. Rayne, Morris A. Rayne; daughters, Judith Josiah, Cassandra Christian, Charlynne Jarvis, Lorelie Rayne-Fahie; sons-in-law, Herman Fahie and Reginald Christian; grandsons, Okeem Fahie, Devonte Fahie, Troynell Josiah; granddaughters, Jaydel Rayne, Alexandria Rayne, Sasha Rayne, Jahni Rayne, Tamika Covington, Trisha Josiah, Isaiah Smith, Latoya Christian, Tanya Christian; great-grandson, Taylor Santiago; great-granddaughters, Dallas Santiago, Madison Santiago; sister, Mae James; brother-in-law, Emanual Jarvis; sister-in-law, Iota Jarvis; nieces, Velma James, Karen Grant, Andrea James; nephews, Rohan James, Darren James; close friend, Artwell Charles; and other relatives and special friends.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing of the late Rupert Rayne on Monday, March 15, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals. The second viewing will take place Tuesday, March 16, at the Memorial Moravian Church, Norre Gade, from 9 to 10 a.m. The service will follow at 10 a.m.
Interment will take place at Memorial Moravian Cemetery in Hospital Ground.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
James Whittington Hodge
It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of Mr. James Whittington Hodge, better known as Whitty of Stoney Ground, Anguilla.
He died at Roy L. Schneider Hospital in Sugar Estate, St. Thomas, USVI, at the age of 79 years on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Iselene “Titter” Hodge; his brother, Watkin Hodge; and sister, Veronica Walters.
He was survived by four daughters and one son, Dr. Cheryl Hodge in Canada, Rosemary Hodge in the United States, Theo Rogers in St. Maarten, Julie Hodge in the United Kingdom, and Thomas Hodge in Anguilla; six sisters and two brothers, Pearline Fleming, Edris Phillip, Walwyn Hodge, Helen Vanterpool, Evelyn “Rettie” Bryan, Joycelyn Greer, Roselind Lawrence, Cleophas Hodge; and many other relatives and friends. May his soul rest in perpetual peace.
