It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend Rupert Aska Sr., better known as Rupi or Bouncer, who passed away Oct. 23, 2021, on St. Thomas.
He survived by his wife, Islyn Fernella Aska; sons, Desmond, Emil, and Rupert Aska Jr.; daughters, Gail, Wanda, and Isha Aska-Peters; son in law, Ulysses “Bull” Peters; brothers, Whitfield, Steadroy and Lawrence Aska; sisters, Princess Jackson-Capenir, Christophine, Fernella, and Alexandrina Aska; grandchildren, Leonard Aska, Devon Aska, Sharry Mae Josiah, Alexia Josiah, Elisa Aska, Emil Aska, Pernilia Aska, Eshae Aska, Makeva Aska, NiKela Aubain, Everton Aubain, Nye’Kye Aska, T’Moi Aska, Tatiyana Aska,T’Kera Aska, J’Kyjah Aska, Kr’Misha Robles, Karim Robles, Knyjhae Wade, Ulique Peters, U’Shae Peters, and U’Lysa Peters; adopted grandchildren, G’Lique Olivieri, Ulysses “BJ”Peters, and Nia George; great-grandchildren, Jahleel Goodwin, Amira Donovan, Kelise Rogers, Harlan Williams Jr., Anaira Audain, Annai Audain, Ja’Kye Aska.
Relatives and friends are respectively invited to attend first viewing from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing will be held Friday, Nov. 26, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Memorial Moravian Church with a 10 a.m. service. Interment is at Memorial Moravian Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral and Crematory Services. turnbullsfuneralhomevi@yahoo.com.
