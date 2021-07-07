Rupert Foster
Rupert Foster, the owner, and founder of East End Lumber, has transitioned from this life to be with his lord and savior Jesus Christ.
We are indeed saddened by his passing because we are going to miss his strength, leadership and love. He meant so much to us, his church, the local community, and the St. Thomas business community. We, the management and staff at East End Lumber, pledge to maintain the legacy of Rupert Foster and build upon the foundation he has laid.
He was survived by his wife, Gastele Weekes Foster; brothers and sisters, Jocelyn Tamar, Fred Thomas, Freddy Thomas, Charlie George, Wainwright Belgrave, Joseph Belgrave; children, Maureen (Simon) Johnson, Jude (Florence) Foster Sr., Robert (Carla) Foster, Lucretia (Philsbert) Valentine, Rupert (June) S. Foster, Norma (Peter) Wharton, Jennifer Foster, Kennard (Tasha) Foster, Alanya Foster, and Lakicia Foster; grandchildren, Keagan Johnson, Robert Foster Jr., Jude (Tonya) Foster Jr., Kara Johnson, Christine Foster, Robyn Foster, Valerie Foster, Kevin (Simon) Valentine, Charita (Marc) James, Kennard Valentine, Renee Foster, Darren Johnson, Nichole (Egas) Ngove, Jendahye Antoine, SaFire Antoine, Elijah Foster, Joshua Foster, Ossiah Foster, Jasmine Foster, Stephanie Foster, Gabrielle Foster and Abigail Foster; great-grandchildren, Nailani Foster, Asha Foster, Jeriel Ngove, Kairos Ngove and Myca James; sons-in-law, Simon Johnson, Plilsbert Valentine and Peter Wharton; daughters-in-law, Florence Foster, Carla Foster, June Foster and Tasha Foster; and sisters-in-law, Jennifer Thomas, Glenda Belgrave, Yvonne Thomas, Denise George and Sheryl Belgrave.
He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, James Tamar.
The first viewing is from 3 to 5 p.m., Sunday, July 11, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing is at 8 a.m. Monday, July 12, at St. Thomas Church Assembly, with services to follow immediately after at 9 a.m.
Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Amos L. Testamark
Friends and family are advised of the homegoing celebration for Amos L. Testamark, aka Cool Breeze or Mandos.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Sarah Elizabeth Anthony Testamark; her father, Victor Lionel Testamark; wife, Everette Venecia Fleming Testamark; brothers, Lawrence “Belgo” Bjelker, Wilfred Meyers and Victor “Chicken” Testamark; sisters, Hermina “Mina” Testamark and Agatha “Gathy” Meyers VanDarlington; son, Alan “Ringo” Testamark; stepson, Keith “Yogi” Fleming; niece, Angela Brunn Davis; and great-nephew, Denroy Phillips.
He was survived by his daughters, Floresia Testamark Springette, Charlene L. Testamark Brady and Jacqueline P. Testamark; sister, Evelyn Testamark Foy; stepdaughter, Maureen Lorraine Blyden; stepson, Earl Austin Simmonds; grandchildren, Albion “Al” Smith, Atanya S. Boschulte (Lawrence Boschulte), Atoya Springette, Avery Springette, Brandon J. Brady, Brian A. Brady and DeVaughn J. Dowe; great-grandchildren, Mitchia, Amayah and Mayla Smith, Anika Thompson, Ann Boschulte, Anelia Brown, Adyin and Ava Springette; great-great-grand daughter, Rylynn Wallace; nephews, Warren “Muggie” Richards, Roy “Paps” Foy, Jr., Elwin “Ellie” Venzen and Bernard Brunn; nieces, Annette Meyers, Delia Foy Barrott, Delphine Foy Phillips, Cecelia Foy Blyden and Marva Foy; sons-in-law, Ulston Springette Sr. and A. Alonzo Brady; great-nieces, Natasha Barrott Thomas (Leroy Thomas), Denise Rhymer, Ebony Blyden, Shekema Foy, Shereka Foy, Shereka Foy, Sheniqua Foy, Deborah (Aseysha) Merrit (husband Adolphus), Rosie Linzy (husband Emory); and great-nephews, Alfredo “Junie” Barrott Jr. (wife Janie), Shakoi Petersen, Kishawnie Henry, Roy “Jun Jun” Foy (wife Janie), Warren “YOY” Richards, Darrell Brunn, Claxton Davis Jr., and Dale Davis.
He was also survived by Jane Johannes and family, Pauline D. Ottley and family, Clarissa Frett and family, Lionel Connor, Carlisle Smalls, Bimbe (Coca Cola), Evans family, All the Savaneros, friends of the Victory Bar and the Lottery Dealers Crew; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a memory or message by going to: turnbullsfuneralhomevi@yahoo.com
The pallbearers are Albion Smith, Avery Springette, Brandon Brady, Brian Brady, DeVaughn Dowe, Warren Richards; and the honorary pallbearers are Ulston Springette Sr., A. Alonzo Brady, Roy Foy, Jr., Darwin Newton, Glen Chinnery, Karym Connor.
The service is Friday, July 23, at 10 a.m. at Memorial Moravian Church. Tributes begin at 9:30 a.m.
John James Henderson Sr.
The family regrets to announce the passing of John James Henderson Sr., age 76, on June 28, 2021, on St. Thomas, USVI.
The viewing will be held at Nisky Moravian Church on Friday, July 9, 2021, from 9 to 10 a.m., followed by the service at 10 a.m. Interment is at Nisky Moravian Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
He was preceded in death by his mother, Jane Ann Henderson; father, Manassa Henderson; and sister, Lillian Henderson.
He was survived by his wife, Verna Henderson; sons, Densil Henderson, Glenville Henderson and John Henderson Jr.; daughters-in-law, Carla Henderson, Dichi Henderson and Natasha Henderson; grandchildren, Taquaan Henderson, Quimeisha Henderson, Shaniqua Henderson, Amelia Henderson, Nyeema Henderson and Amaya Henderson; brothers, Kenneth Henderson, Joe Henderson, Roy Henderson; sisters, Vivian Henderson, Melvina Henderson, Lucinda Henderson and Rose Henderson; sisters-in-laws, Irma Williams, Coreen Hull, Janice Clarke, Linette Browne; special friends, Butty, Prince, Kreiger, Brashaw, George Bodie, Edmond; cousins, nephews, and nieces too numerous to mention.
The Henderson family would like to acknowledge and thank everyone for their prayers, phone calls and acts of kindness and expressions of sympathy during this time of bereavement.
Special thanks to the doctors and nurses at Schneider Hospital of St. Thomas and the Hurley Davis Funeral Home staff and management.
