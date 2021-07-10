Rupert Foster
Rupert Foster, the owner and founder of East End Lumber, has transitioned from this life to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
We are indeed saddened by his passing because we are going to miss his strength, leadership and love. He meant so much to us, his church, the local community, and the St. Thomas business community. We, the management and staff at East End Lumber, pledge to maintain the legacy of Rupert Foster and build upon the foundation he has laid.
He was survived by his wife, Gastele Weekes Foster; brothers and sisters, Joseph Belgrave, Gordon Thomas, Godwin Belgrave, Charlie George, Wainwright Belgrave and Jocelyn Tamar; children, Maureen Johnson, Jude Foster Sr., Robert Foster Sr., Lucretia Valentine, Rupert S. Foster, Norma Wharton, Jennifer Foster, Kennard Foster, Alanya Foster and Lakicia Foster; grandchildren, Keagan Johnson, Robert Foster Jr., Jude (Tonya) Foster Jr., Kara Johnson, Christine Foster, Robyn Foster, Valerie Foster, Kevin (Simone) Valentine, Charita (Marc) James, Kennard Valentine, Renee Foster, Darren Johnson, Nichole (Egas) Ngove, Jendahye Antoine, SaFire Antoine, Elijah Foster, Joshua Foster, Ossiah Foster, Jasmine Foster, Stephanie Foster, Gabrielle Foster and Abigail Foster; great-grandchildren, Nailani Foster, Asha Foster, Jeriel Ngove, Kairos Ngove and Myca James; five great-grandchildren; sons-in-law, Simon Johnson, Philsbert Valentine and Peter Wharton; daughters-in-law, Florence Foster, Carla Foster, June Foster and Tasha Foster; and sisters-in-law, Jennifer Thomas, Glenda Belgrave, Yvonne Thomas, Denise George and Sheryl Belgrave.
He was preceded in death by Carlton Belgrave (brother), Godfrey Thomas (brother), Jeanne Gittens (sister) and James Tamar (brother-in-law).
The first viewing will be Sunday, July 11, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing will be 8 to 9 a.m. on Monday, July 12, at St. Thomas Assembly of God in Contant. The funeral service will follow immediately at 9 a.m.
http://www.turnbullsfuneralvi.com.
