It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved educator, Ruth E. Thomas, on Nov. 23, 2020, at the age of 94.
A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. Family, friends, and the wider Virgin Islands community are asked to join in the celebration of the life of Ruth E. Thomas.
Miss Thomas was a renowned educator and activist who devoted her life to the betterment of the Virgin Islands and its people.
She has left to mourn adopted children, Juel T. R. Molloy, Athniel “Addie” Ottley and Winton Turnbull; niece, Kaija; nephews, Calvin and Kaj Gottlieb; and many godchildren, and members of the Thomas-Skelton-Stout and Penn families and valued friends too numerous to mention.
The viewing will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, at Ruth E. Thomas Auditorium at Charlotte Amalie High School.
COVID-19 protocols, including masks and social distancing, will be strictly enforced. There will be no congregating and no sitting for the general public on the campus or inside the auditorium. Attendees will be ushered orderly through the auditorium to view and pay their last respects to Miss Thomas and must exit immediately after viewing.
Participants are asked to assist by adhering to all guidelines and instructions upon arrival on the CAHS campus.
On Monday, Dec. 14, Miss Thomas will be eulogized in a private ceremony at Christchurch Methodist and interred in Western Cemetery.
The family deeply appreciates all the kind words, memories, and tributes that have been expressed.
Viewing and funeral service will be livestreamed and videotaped for showing at a later date. Details will be provided later.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Charlotte Amalie High School for the Ruth E. Thomas Scholarship.
