Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Ruth Glover Petersen on April 12, 2022, at her the age of 95.
Ruth Glover Petersen is survived by her daughters, Lucia Francis, Maria Francis; sons, Ted “Midnight” Rabsatt, Erall “Mickey” Rabsatt, Louis “Doc” Frett; daughters-in-law, Marilyn Rabsatt, Lena Frett; grandchildren, Juliet Niles, Tameeka Rabsatt, Kwamme Rabsatt, Jahtara Francis Vigilante, Kishma Francis, Karima Browne, Kimberly, Browne, Kevin Browne, Ihesha Rabsatt, Ineesha Rabsatt-Richardson, Jahmal Rabsatt, Makeda Petersem-Turnbull, Makia Petersen-Harris, Jahmeka Petersen, Raheem Petersen, Roy Petersen, Akil Petersen, Roan Petersen, Lucina Petersen, Jamaala Petersen, Lakisha Frett, Lakia Frett, Ilamsha Lambertis-Todman, Jamaal Petersen; great-grandchildren, Ilesha Francis, Akyjiah Philips, Inaejah Rabsatt, De’Jah Vigilante, Da’Jah Vigilante, Dante Vigilante, Jay’NAe Johnson, Jai’Koi Johnson, Jay’Den Johnson, Jay’Nel Johnson, Jay’Nye Johnson, Jay’Nya Johnson, Se’Quoi Tonge, Malik Freeman, Mailika Freeman, Kamoy Petersen, Keshoy Petersen, Kamejah Petersen, Akijah Petersen, Jahkeema Petersen, Jahleem Petersen, I’lejah Reed, K’hani Turnbull, Amani Turnbull, Amaya Turnbull, Azarie Guirty, Naheim Guirty, Anya Guirty, Hailey Frett Lloyd, Harper Frett Lloyd, Hezekiah Stephenson, Amaya Santiago, Jahnaija Rabsatt, De Ashia Rabsatt, Danviel Rabsatt, David Rabsatt, Ezekiel Rabsatt, Zaliah Rabsatt, Ajahri Franklyn, Jahyir Petersen, Ce’Quana Smith, Ce’Quan Browne, C’Koi Serrano, Samiya Serrano, Je’Quan Gumbs; great-great-grandchildren, Se’lea Moore, Se’Nier Moore, Se’Miah Moore, Se’Noreah Moore, Angelique Freeman, Journee Cillia Jasmine Gumbs; special nieces, Adina Penn, Alecia M. Wells, Florinell Joseph, Myrtle Freeman; adopted daughters, Ophelia Hector, Sandy Christensen, Cynthia Christensen; adopted son, Otis “Biggo” Martin; close friends, Dwight Hink, Heather Henry-Lambertis.
She is also survived by other relatives and friends too numerous to mention including the Thomas, Skelton, Stout and Frett families.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend first viewing on Friday, May 6, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals from 5 to 7 p.m. The funeral service will take place Saturday, May 7, at Christchurch Methodist (Market Square). The viewing is from 8 to 9 a.m. with the service immediately following at 9 a.m. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 3.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
