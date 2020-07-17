The family of Ruth Millicent Harrigan-Beagles sadly announces her passing on July 6 in Sun City, Fla. She was born June 19, 1933, in New York City, N.Y., to Mildred C. Faris of St. Thomas and Ludvig E. Harrigan Sr. of St. Croix.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Ludvig E. Harrigan Jr.; and daughter, Edith N. Beagles.
She leaves behind a son, John H. Beagles; daughter-in-law, Karen Beagles; adopted daughter, Ilma Rogers; grandchildren, Anthony, Rudi and Jared Beagles and Alicia Symone Belardo; granddaughter-in-law, Kimberly Beagles; nieces, Mildred H. Tutein and Annette Harrigan; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Caleb and Isaiah Beagles, Jalen Brumfield and Alexxus and Jonathan Penrose, Nadine and Mario Samuel; great-niece, Jenna Tutein; great-nephews, Joey Tutein and Elijah Hodge; and many relatives, godchildren, students, colleagues and friends.
Before retiring in 1995, she was an educator for 42 years. Over the years, she taught at Christiansted Public Grammar School, Lew Muckle Elementary, and St. Dunstan’s Episcopal School. She was principal-teacher at Peter’s Rest Elementary School and the first principal at Pearl B. Larsen School. After Pearl B. Larsen, she returned to St. Dunstan’s as (in her words) headmaster. She was also an associate professor of education and chair of the education division at the University of the Virgin Islands.
Dr. Ruth Harrigan-Beagles served the community on several boards, including the St. Croix Coastal Zone Management Commission; the Governor’s Commission on the Status of Women; the VIWAPS scholarship board; the Good Hope School; St. Croix Landmarks Society, and the St. Croix Environmental Association. She was the co-chair of the V.I. Commission on Education and secretary for the Fourth Constitutional Convention. She was highly active in her congregation at Lord God of Sabbath Lutheran Church and served several positions on the church council.
A private interment will be held in Christiansted Cemetery and being that her offspring were not raised to be anti-social, a celebration of life will be planned when social conditions allow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lutheran Social Services, V.I., specifically, for Queen Louise Home, P.O. Box 866, Frederiksted, VI 00841.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.