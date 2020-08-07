Ruthie Catherine Johnson, 68, died July 30, 2020, at Osceola Regional Hospital in Kissimmee, Fla., after battling the coronavirus, which accelerated her chronic renal disease.
Ruthine was born Feb. 12, 1952, in Roseau, commonwealth of Dominica, to McLashton and Saint Maria Gasper.
On Dec. 29, 1974, Ruthine married Thomas Johnson, who remained her partner for the last 46 years of her life.
Ruthine was a teacher, a seamstress, and an excellent wife and mother.
Besides spending time with her family and friends, Ruthine had a passion for sewing, cooking, participating in Sunday Mass at Holy Family Church, and helping others. She was known for her compassion, unshaken faith, wisdom, great advice, her remarkable ability to forgive, and more importantly letting those around her know just how much they were loved.
Ruthine is survived by her husband, Thomas F. Johnson; her mother, Saint Maria Gasper; children, Thomason Johnson (stepson and spouse Pamela Johnson), Garn Johnson (son and spouse Alison Johnson), Judy Wimberly (daughter and spouse Maquis Wimberly), Giftus Johnson (son and spouse Nadia Johnson), Sharonda Johnson (stepdaughter), Julia Johnson (daughter), Cathlyn Wayland (adopted daughter), Mervyn Browne (adopted son); grandchildren, Ricardo Johnson, Britney Johnson, Garnet Johnson, Dant’e Defoe, Shamaiya St. Luce, Shanaiya Johnson, G’Quan Johnson, Niara Johnson, Ma’Kai Wimberly; siblings, Rolson Gasper, Garner Gasper, Ruth Gasper-Serrant, Dianne Pierre (adopted sister), Helene Adams (adopted sister); nieces and nephews, Lina Gasper, Kareem Gasper, Junior and Hope Serrant; in laws, Earlsworth and Josephine Johnson and family; Gerrard and Ramona Johnson and family, Julian Johnson and family, Alphonsus Johnson and family, Lina Johnson and family, Cinti Johnson and family, Jameson Johnson and family, and Berge Serrant; and family and friends too numerous to mention.
Special thanks to all those who called and assisted, both emotionally and financially.
Family and friends are welcome to attend her farewell on Monday, Aug. 10, at 10 a.m. at Osceola Memory Gardens. Floral arrangements can be sent to 1717 Old Boggy Creek Road, Kissimmee. Please contact her daughter Judy Wimberly at 706-538-5747 if you would like to make a monetary donation.
