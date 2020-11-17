Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Sabas Ortiz Jr., on Nov. 7, 2020, at the age of 75 at the Schneider Regional Medical Center.
Sabas Ortiz Jr. was survived by his mother, Natalia Ortiz; brothers, Angel D. Ortiz Sr., Ricardo Ortiz and Jose Ortiz; sister, Adela Ortiz; sons, Israel (Pancho) Ortiz Sr., Sabat Ortiz Jr., Pedro Ortiz, Jesus Ortiz; daughters, Maria Ortiz, Idita Peters; nieces, Haydee Ortiz, Yashica Ortiz, Janeen Ortiz, Solmarie Ortiz, Jessica Creque, Martha Santana; nephews, Richard Ortiz Jr., Angel Ortiz Jr., Frank Santana, Felix Santana, Jesus R. Ortiz, Felix Santana III; daughters-in-law, Zobeida Ortiz, Tyisha Ortiz; son-in-law, Vincent Peters; special friends, Jose (German) Rojas Jr., Sedeno (Junee) Gaston, Morris (X-mo) Potter; grandchildren, Eleni Ortiz, Melina Ortiz, Riisa Ortiz, Israel Ortiz Jr., Albert Lindo III, Kareem Lindo, Rasheem Soldiew, Jesus Grant, Sheria Grant Wyatt, Vishaniel Peters, Vincent Peters III, Pedro Ortiz Jr., Jessica Ortiz, Antonio Ortiz, Hyano Ortiz, Anselmo Ortiz, Ancemeo Ortiz, Nasante Ortiz, Angel Ortiz, Pa’Denia Ortiz; and many great-nieces, great-nephews and great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, Nov. 17, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Celestial Chapel, Dan Hurley Home for Funerals.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
