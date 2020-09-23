We regret to announce the passing of Samuel A. Harris.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
He was survived by his siblings, Ethel Steven, Rosetha Jeffers, Albertha Harvey, Amelia Harris, Jane Daniels, Leroy Harris and Capt. Samuel Harris; late siblings, James Moses, David Harris and Mathie Harris; son-in-law, Rudy Joseph; daughter-in-law, Rosita Henderson; eight grandchildren, Shatarah, Kadeche and Latoya Henderson, Paulette Ali, Tiria Julius, Shadine Julius, Demitrie Harris and Zion Harris; many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
For the ones he leaves behind please know that he is at peace and his soul’s at rest. There is no need for tears, for with our love, he was blessed for all those many years. There is no pain, he suffered not, the fear is now all gone. Put now these things out of your thoughts in your memory he lives on. Remember not his fight for breath. Remember not the strife, please do not dwell upon his death but celebrate his life. Samuel will always be forever in our hearts.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted To Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.