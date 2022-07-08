The family of Samuel Edward Turnbull is saddened to announce his passing on June 16, 2022, at his residence.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Sarah Hodge-Turnbull; his wife, Manulita Turnbull; brothers, John, Leslie, Harris and Richard Turnbull; his sisters, Mavis Branch, Ivy Potter, Blanche Addison, Gloria Hill and Alma Fahie; and his grandson, Jermaine Brown.
He leaves to cherish his memories his sons, Elroy, Berthton and Milton Turnbull; daughters, Denise Turnbull-Goodings and Jacqueline Turnbull-Wynter; sisters, Verna Forbes and Almira Wyre; brother, Ashley (Bill) Turnbull; grandsons, Dale and Lamar Turnbull Sr., Chaz Goodings, Brandon Wynter; granddaughters, Charnise Goodings-Harris, Harmony Turnbull, Brittney Wynter, Amaya and Eva Turnbull; daughters-in-law, Hillary and Tracy Turnbull; sister-in-law, Sandra Scattliffe; and brothers-in-law, George and Ocelio Turnbull.
The family requests that attendees wear shades of blue to the funeral. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend funeral service on Saturday, July 16, at Christchurch Methodist. The viewing is from 9 to 10 a.m. with the service to follow at 10 a.m. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 1.
All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
For online directions or to share a special memory of Samuel Turnbull visit our website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
