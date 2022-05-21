Samuel Emanuel Spencer
It is with profound sadness that the Spencer family announces the passing of our beloved father, Samuel “Sam” Emanuel Spencer, who transitioned peacefully at the age of 86 at home in Georgia with his daughters by his side.
Sam was born on June 27, 1935, in his hometown of Swetes Village, Antigua. He was a longtime resident of St. Thomas and will be greatly missed by his family as well as his friends, especially those in the Kirwan Terrace community.
Samuel Spencer was preceded in death by his parents, Johnathan and Elfreda Spencer; his sister, Elise Spencer-Charles; and his brothers, Benjamin, Jerome, Albert, David and Joseph Spencer.
He is survived by his daughters, Shayna and Sherna Spencer; his sons, Samuel (Walton) and David (Natt) Spencer; sisters, Viola Spencer, Ivah Spencer-Francis, Veronica Spencer-Joseph, Idabelle Spencer-Samuel, Veronica Spencer-Cabey; brothers, Garfield and Lawrence Spencer; life partner, Irene Gonzalez; estranged wife, Christine Spencer; special daughters, Beverly Lucas, Daphne Thomas, Charmaine Gonzalez, Neilda Gonzalez; and special son, Kelvin Gonzalez Sr.
He was also survived by grandchildren, Terrell and Te’Lanni Mack, Jada Richards, Jason Hernandez and Molsaurol, Orande, Kennela, Ondre, Onika, Sadik, Shaib, Shelecia, and Shupet Spencer; great- grandchildren, Adelina Pagan, Mekhi Coggins, Uriah and Elijah Spencer; special nieces and nephews, Dianne Spencer, Brenda Lee, Nadine Spencer, Mark Lee, Collin and Don Spencer; great-niece and -nephew, Cherea Forbes and Devonte Clyne; honorary daughter-in-law, Molviar Martin-Spencer; honorary friend, Aubrey Ralph; and other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends too numerous to mention.
Sam was cremated in Georgia. There will be no service on St. Thomas. His daughters plan to hold a private memorial in honor of his incredible life. Close relatives and friends will be notified at a later date.
Special thanks to everyone who called, sent cards, messages or offered prayers. You are truly appreciated.
