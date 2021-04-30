Samuel Eric “Sammy” Mörch

Gwendolyn Doreen Penn Lettsome
Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Gwendolyn Doreen Penn Lettsome, who departed this life Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Long Island, New York, at the age of 83.
Gwen — or Doreen, as she was affectionately called — was born, and raised in Tortola, BVI, and spent most of her adult life in St. Thomas, USVI, after migrating with her husband in 1962.
Gwendolyn worked for the Public Works Department and later the Police Department for more than 30 years before retiring in 1992. She was a hard worker and a faithful worker with an exceptionally good work ethic.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Trinita Penn; brothers, Herschel and Richard Penn; and sisters, Estelle Dawson, Doris Hodge and Eldwith Frett.
Those Gwendolyn leaves behind to cherish her memories include her husband of 59 years, Benjamin Lettsome; children, Karen and Kirt Lettsome and Nydia Lettsome Lewis; grandchildren, Imani Chappelle, and Nyisha, Neshell, and Naiya Lewis; son-in-law, Neville “Tasha” Lewis; sisters, Perla Industrious, Eva Mae Bailey and Ruby Nibbs; brothers-in-law, Quincy and Jeffrey Lettsome and Garie Frett; sister-in-law, Almede Connor; nephews and nieces, Carol Dawson, Irma Gordon, Alda Lettsome, Rena Dawson; Ottley and Bennet Hodge, Carmen Venzen, Lydia Moolenaar, Gerda Weekes, Lloyd, Gilbert “Flipper,” Joel, and Bert-Allen Penn, Deniece and Cheryl Penn, Marlene Thomas; Roy Venzen and Richard Penn, Luette Hinds, Maudlyn Richards, Lizette Penn, Arleser Barzey, Etma Maduro, Paulette Wilson; Gerard, Myrna, and Judith Industrious; Dale Penn, Brian Henley, Neal and Celia Mala, Alpheus, Avril, and Alonzo Bailey; Ralain, Wayne, Vern, and Troy Frett, Necia Meyers, Ita Mae Frett; Charles Nibbs, Lorette and Jackie Nibbs, Cheryl Mathavious, and Keturah Fleming; and special friends, Norah Smith Manns, Audrey Smith, and Grace Rhymer.
Gwendolyn was also survived by a host of other nieces and nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends too numerous to mention.
The first viewing will be held Thursday, May 6, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. A second viewing will be held Friday, May 7, at Wesley Methodist Church in Anna’s Retreat from 9 a.m., with services at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery in Smith Bay.
The family requests that anyone who plans to attend wear festive colors. Remember to wear your mask.
Any photos, written tributes, or video tributes (two-minute maximum) can be sent to tributes2doreen@gmail.com by today.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
http://www.turnbullsfuneralvi.com.
Samuel Eric “Sammy” Mörch
On December 30, 2020, Samuel Eric “Sammy” Mörch of Silver Spring, Md., and formerly St. John, was called Home to our loving God. He joins his beloved wife Winifred G. Lewis Mörch, daughter Ericka and grandson Jaycee Webster, as well as all other dear ones gone ahead.
He had been staying in Dallas, Texas, with his son Garey and his first born granddaughter Tina Mörch-Pierre and family whilst receiving treatment for cancer.
He loved God, his family (which was very much extended), friends and dear acquaintances. ”Sammy,” as he is known, devoted his life to serving the people of U.S. Virgin Islands.
Due to the pandemic, there will be a virtual memorial service on May 1 at 3 p.m. from his home church, Pilgrim Lutheran.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.