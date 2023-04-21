Friends and relatives are advised of the death of Samuel Lewis, also known as Sam or Lem.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Elma Michaels-Lewis; his second wife, Lillian Prince-Lewis; his parents, Arthur and Ada Lewis; his brothers, Ickford and Rochester (Doc) Lewis.
He is survived by his daughter, Ifama Lewis; stepchildren, Jeryl and Jafaska Lloyd; sister, Jamaude Adams; brothers, Willoughby Lewis, Dr. Eustace Lewis and Rowan Lewis; brother-in-law, Denzil Adams; sister-in-law, niece, Ivlyn Lewis and Rochelle Lewis; nephews, Mervin and Eustace Adams, Rochester Lewis 2nd, Daren and C'keem Lewis; great niece, Addis Miller, Tashawna and Natalia Adams, Kemayah, Amaya, Mia, Le'Niya, Le' Vae, and Rhayne Lewis, Angelina Torres, Tiffany Sanders; great nephews, Moziah and 2nd Lieutenant Me'Khael Miller, Terron, Officer Armani, and Trevon Adams, Aiden Lewis; great-great niece, Arianna Adams, Tytianna Sanders; great-great nephews, Izaiah and Zyan Miller, Taj Adams, Keon Bennett; adopted brothers, Tyrone Gardener, Myron Robinson; godchildren, Roma Jackson, Vanroy Miller, Denise Nicholas, and Denecia Ralph; special friends, former commissioner of Antigua Alvin Goodwin, Samuel Ottley, Pastor and Mrs. Ednold Otten, and Carlton Hackett; cousins, Jerome Spencer, Dion Lewis, the James's, Schouten's, Weaver's, Spencer's, Lewis's, Honore's Adams's, Donawa's the Hart's, and the Ralph's Antigua.
First viewing will be held Friday, April 21, 2023, at Royals Funeral Home 17475 NW 27th Ave. Miami Gardens, Florida 33056, from 5 to 7 p.m. Second viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Service will immediately follow at St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 4400 NW 183rd St. Miami Gardens, Florida 33055. Funeral will be on Saturday April 22, 2023.
