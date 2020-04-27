Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Samuel R. Joseph on April 5, 2020, in Atlanta, Ga., at at the age of 84.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Edris Joseph.
He is survived by his stepdaughters, Eloise Smith, Italia Brunn and Michelena Hector; sister, Millicent Jeremiah; nieces, Monaly Lambert, Connie Lambert, Desiree Lambert, Dawn and Denise Jeremiah; nephew, Mortley Jeremiah Jr., brother-in-law, Mortly Jeremiah; son-in-laws, Steve Smith, Terry Brunn; grandchildren, Sharon Johnson, Harry Essannason, Steve Smith, Stacy Baptistery, Shawn Smith, Lorenzo Benjamin, Alduse Lettsome II, Keba Thomas, Kutum Thomas; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Due to the coronarvirus pandemic and the resulting public health mandates, a memorial will be held at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.