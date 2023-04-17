With profound sadness, the family announces the passing of Samuel Ryan better known as “King Styler”, who transitioned peacefully on Friday, March 31, 2023, at the age of 84. King Styler, who was born in Montserrat on May 19, 1938, was Antigua’s first calypso king in 1957. He was preceded in death by his mother, Maria Ryan and his grandson, Shamoi Charleswell.
He is survived by his daughters, Maria Ryan, Gwendolyn Ryan, Darissa Ryan, and Loraine Ryan Reeves; son, Daryl Ryan; granddaughters, Ann-Marie Ryan, Maradell, Joyce and Jessica Chambers, Marina Anthony, Makisha Anthony, and Malika Anthony Persaud, Shatima Charleswell and Angel Reeves; grandsons, Dalma Thomas, William and Kelvin Chambers, Jamal Anthony and Kemouri Reeves; great grandchildren, Abica Thomas, Malakai Daniels, Randy, Raquan and Shebreka Penn, Jameliah Dowe-Brown, Taneesha Thompson, Kwane’a Parr, Shalimah, Shashima, Kenneth and Jamoi Thomas, Shi’quan Boyd, Macoy and Jamie Anthony, Jason Eustache Jr., Ishmeal Sasso, Knyiah Newton, Makai Rivera and Messiah Dukes, Jahlea, Jah’shai, and Jaeda Chambers; special friends Elma Fahie and Winston Farrell and countless other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The first viewing will be on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home & Crematory Services, from 4 to 6 p.m. The second viewing will be held on Thursday, April 20, 2023, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Shiloh Seventh-Day Adventist Church, with services to follow immediately after. The interment will be at Eastern Cemetery Smith Bay.
Professional Funeral Services entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.