Sandra Williams
We regret to announce the passing of Sandra “Sandy” Williams, who died on Sept. 7, 2019.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Turnbull’s Funeral and Crematory Services.
She was preceded in death by her son, Irad Frett Jr.; and her brother, Felix “Aboose” Pierre Jr.
She is survived by her daughters, Shanna and Seleana Frett; grandchildren, Gregory Connor, Nadia Gray and Dillion Irad Frett; great-granddaughter, Akina Hunt; sister, Marie Pierre-Briggs; brothers, Michael “Cocoa” Williams, Andrew “Buddah” Williams and Richard “Richy” Pierre; aunts, Rose Beaufond and Luciana Grant; uncles, Leonard “Papa” Williams and Peter Williams Sr.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.