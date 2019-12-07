Relatives and friends of Sanya Mc Laurin Harrigan are advised of her passing Oct. 26, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla., at the age of 40.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Lutheran Church of the Reformation. Tributes begin at 10 a.m., followed by the service at 11 a.m.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Inez Hart, Halvor Hart Sr., Eloise Harrigan, Eric (Rico) Harrigan Sr.; godparents, Dr. John Moorehead, Edita Joshua, Edith Powell; aunts, Rita Richardson, Lois Hart; uncles, Halvor Hart Jr., Michael Hart, Jon Lucien, Kenneth Harrigan, Eric Harrigan Jr., Pedrito Robles; cousins, Jasmine Hart, Kenneth Hart, Jaheel Harrigan; brother, Nathan Harrigan; and nephew, Jalauni Harrigan.
She was survived by her mother, Susan M. Hart; father, Richard (Kebo) Harrigan Sr.; brothers, Richard Harrigan Jr., Keith Harrigan, Kenneth Harrigan, Brian Harrigan, Troy Harrigan; sisters, Joan Harrigan Williams, Joyce Jones, Nicole Moore; sister-in-law, Ashley Harrigan; aunts, Wilma Hart Smith, Bernice Martin Parris, Sandra Hart, Helen Hart, Shari Reed Hart, Eleanor Hart, Leaita Harrigan, Esperanza Harrigan, Janet Harrigan; aunts-in-love, Angela Durant, Judith Molyneaux, Berencia Maduro, Mavis Berkeley; uncles, Kevin Hart, Rudel Hart, Vincent Smith, Austin Parris, Max Harrigan Sr.; godmother, Merle Charles; special nieces, Jamila (Sha-Sha) Thomas, Elizabeth Harrigan (goddaughter); cousins, Michele Hart, Micka Hart, Racquel Rivera, Quincy Rivera, Kayla Hart, Devin Hart, Denise Hart-Houston, Dr. Greta Hart-Hyndman, Halvor Hart III, Charrisse Hart, Rudel Hart, Ebony Hart, Kimberly Smith, Lavonia Richardson, Laurine Richardson, Viscount Martin, Theron Smith, Norecia Vasquez, Max Harrigan Jr., Marvin Harrigan, Melvin Harrigan, Mario Harrigan, Kishma Harrigan, Rochelle Benjamin, Leayle Leonard, Alvin Wade, Michelle McDowell, Kuenda Harrigan, Melanie Harrigan, Jolena Harrigan, Saida Harrigan, Jasida Robles, Jaleel Robles; cousins-in-love, Jónell Molyneaux, Adelbert Molyneaux Jr.; special godsisters and brothers, Eboni Powell, Laurelie Bloice, Dwyana Lewis, Raicious Durant, Janeale Gottlieb-George, Akimio Pickering, Ky'Wande Stout, LaSherna Prevost, Hal Van Heyningen; special sisterly friends and (godchildren): Dr. Alisa Horsford (Layla), Tameka DeWindt Vanterpool (T’mari, Taddeo), La Niqua Battiste (Ijahni “Jakai”), Adora John, Jezreel Baron, Angelisa Blyden (Kianna, Kiara, James III), Chanise Potter, Noreen Taylor-Clendenin, Michadia Veira-Donovan (Tristan), Pamela Spurrell (Delayna, Damon, Delia), Chaunte Martin (J’Niya, A’Dhen, L’Ayla, J’Leah), Marisa Turnbull Smith (Derisa, Cherae, Orlando) Joyelle Swanston, Krista Moore (Fla.), Christian Morris (Fla.), Mabeline Pyne Henry (Fla.), Sandra Graneau, Ife Richards, Jakela Cave (Destiny, J’Nyah, Trinidee), Chandris Petersen (Vincent Jr.), Ann Marie Charles, Tamia Freeman, Antonet Petersen-Spencer, Shani Maddox-Semper; special brotherly friends, Naheem Grant, Raphael Antoine, Jonathan Rey, Travis Wyatt, Kervin Williams, Jason Lima, Esantis Callwood, David Moorer (Fla.); extended families, Felicia Brownlow, Gertrude Fredericks, the Gottliebs, Helena Todman, Bernice Jackson, Joyce Francis Edwards, Marvin VanBeverhoudt Sr., VITEMA/911 dispatchers, former Leonard Dober Elementary School, classmates in CAHS Class of 1996, Facebook friends, WhatsApp friends, co-workers at OptumRx/UnitedHealth Group (Fla.), and many other relatives and friends.
