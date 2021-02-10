Ladies and gentlemen you are advised of the passing of Sarah Indianola George, better known as Miss Ingie. Sarah passed away of natural causes in New York.
Sarah is survived by her children, Clarence, known as Butchie Plow, Daphne, Delma, Deborah, Antonio, known as Nya, Gregory, Kelly, Desiree and Dorril; 15 grandchildren; numerous great- grandchildren; one great-great- grandchild; many nieces and nephews; and two daughters-in-law, Laverne and Karen.
The homegoing services will be Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. Tributes will be from 9 to 10 a.m., with the service at 10 a.m. at the Apostolic Faith Church in Smith Bay, St. Thomas, USVI. Interment will be at Smith Bay Cemetery.
Professional funeral services and the booklet design was entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
