Ladies and gentlemen, you are advised of the passing of Sarah Indianola George, better known as Miss Ingie. Sarah passed away of natural causes in New York.
The Celebration of Life is Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at Apostolic Faith Church, with personal tributes from 9 to 10 a.m. The service is at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Sarah was survived by her children, Clarence, known as Butchie Plow, Daphne, Delma, Deborah, Antonio, known as Nya, Gregory, Kelly, Deserie and Dorril; 15 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; many nieces and nephews; and two daughters-in-law; Laverne and Karen.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull's Funeral Home.
Due to the COVID pandemic and public health regulations, masks and facial coverings must be worn at all times and social distancing adhered to.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.