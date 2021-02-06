The funeral service for Sarah Indianola George has been postponed until further notice.
Sarah, better known as Miss Ingie, passed away of natural causes in New York.
Sarah was survived by her children, Clarence, known as Butchie Plow, Daphne, Delma, Deborah, Antonio, known as Nya, Gregory, Kelly, Deserie and Dorril; 15 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; many nieces and nephews; and two daughters-in-law, Laverne and Karen.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.