The Rhymer, Richardson family is sad to announce the passing of their centenarian matriarch, Ms Sarah Rebecca Rhymer-Richardson, better known as 'Sal'. She passed away on April 9, 2023, at the SRMC just 12 days after her 102nd birthday. She was born in Tortola, British Virgin Islands on March 28, 1921, and until just one short year ago, she was the last surviving sibling out of 9.
She is survived by her sons, Egbert “Mush” Richardson, Melvin Smith and Calvin Hendricks; daughters, Sandra Burton, Margaret Richardson and Cheryl Thomas; sons-in-law, Randolph Burton and Kenval Thomas Sr.; special nieces, Lattie-May Percival, Blanche Roumou and Leona Herbert; special nephew-in-law, Roland Roumou; grandchildren, Shenika “Faith” Muhammed, Darryl Colbourne, Latoya and Kamara Smith, Khadijah George, Lamisha Smith-Dawson, Michael, Jacquan, Marcus, Caliek, Calieka and Caliesha Hendricks, Kiara David, Nichelle and Rochelle Sanchez, Randy and Raheem Burton, Alfredo Hodge lll, Jahlema Rieara,
Latasha Griffith, Keinesha Richardson, Chrys’tol Thomas, Cher-val Thomas-Lindo, Kenvil, Kenval ll and Khendal Thomas; 27 great-grandchildren; special friends, Marlene Hughes and Yolanda Francis, many other nieces, nephews and relatives in the BVI & the US too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend first viewing on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals from 7:30 to 9 p.m. The final services for Ms. Sarah Richardson will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Christchurch Methodist Market Square with viewing from 9 to 10 a.m. and service following directly after. A mask is required to enter the sanctuary. Interment will be at Western Cemetery #2.
The family has asked that you join them in wearing bright or multi colors as they remember their vibrant matriarch. (No red please)
Once again, we are sad to announce the passing of Ms. Sarah Richardson.
May she rest in perfect peace.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
