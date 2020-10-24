Scott Gaines Witter was born in Austin, Texas, on Oct. 18, 1957, and passed away suddenly in San Antonio on July 1, 2020.
He is survived by sister Karen Crooks of Dallas, Texas; nieces, Nicole Collins of Plano, Texas, and Brooke Collins of St. John, USVI; stepson, Bradley Suddith of Tampa, Fla., and grandnephew, Tyler Barnett of Plano.
Scott led an adventurous life that saw him travel extensively throughout the U.S. and ultimately settle in St. Thomas, USVI.
After graduating from Tivy High School in Kerrville, Texas, he initiated a career in iron working that then led him to a long stretch of building and servicing cell towers throughout the United States. Extensive travels created lasting memories of the people he met and the friendships he created. His gentle nature, honesty and engaging personality endeared him to everyone he met. He was loved and respected by his family and his many friends.
Scott developed a love of the sea and evolved a career as a master scuba diver and then an accomplished boat captain, skills he developed in Tampa and Key West, Fla. His fearless, adventurous nature led him to settle in St. Thomas, USVI, where he instructed many people in the art of scuba diving and escorted many travellers and tourists on the water and beneath the sea throughout the Caribbean. During his last five years he served as a groundskeeper at Sapphire Beach Resort Marina and Condominium Owners Association.
Scott developed an avid love of music and took guitar lessons later in life. He also loved animals, especially when it came to his two Labrador Retrievers. When he was in his forties, he accomplished a childhood dream of riding a bull. Always the adventurer! He was an avid nonfiction reader, and was known to devour books quickly while still recalling minute details. He read the newspaper cover to cover every day. Always known as an avid storyteller, he flourished in that creative talent that he inherited from his grandfather, Judge Scott Gaines.
Scott had an easy way about him, a kind smile and a warm demeanor; he was always ready to sit down, grab a beer and share thoughts. He will always be remembered as profoundly generous and someone who always delivered what he promised.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.