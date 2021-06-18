Sedric J. Heyliger
Friends and family are advised of the home going celebration of Sedric J. Heyliger.
He was born, Jan. 11, 1930, and died, June 6, 2021.
He is survived by his wife, Bernice Louise Thomas-Heyliger; children, John and April Heyliger; grandchildren, Yasmin and Cedric Heyliger; great-grandchild, Aubree Camille Donovan; sister, Bericia Lewis; and nephews and nieces, Glen “Milo” Francis, Derek Heyliger, Russell E. Thomas, Louis Greaux, Wayne Spruave, Cheryl Greaux Chaney, Desiree Francis Harrigan, Bonnie Moron, Debbie Spruave Martin, Simone Canton, Claudette Heyliger, Barbara Heyliger, Allison Heyliger-Adeyeme, Patricia Leonard, Lauren Heyliger-Woods and Sherlaine “Timmy” Heyliger.
The viewing will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
The service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday, June 25, at Ss. Peter and Paul Cathedral.
Internment will be at Western Cemetery No. 1.
Arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
Emanuel LaPlace
Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Emanuel “Manny” LaPlace on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Francois Xavier and Elvira LaPlace; his brother, Leo Paul; and his sisters, Elmira Querrard, Jane Bryan, Alma LaPlace, and Emelda Berry.
He was survived by his wife, Noreen LaPlace; daughter, Catherine Querrard (Rodney); sons, Steven (Sandra) and Robert LaPlace (Amy); grandsons, Darren LaPlace (Heidi), Rodney Querrard Jr., Ryan Querrard, Spencer Kapp, and Zavier LaPlace; granddaughters, Shelby Kapp, Emma, Ella, and Olivia LaPlace; and also, one great-grandson, Darren T. Laplace “DJ” and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend first viewing Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for funerals from 3 to 5 p.m.
The second viewing will be Monday, June 21, 2021, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Mafolie from 9 a.m., with Mass to follow at 10 a.m.
Interment is at Mafolie Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
