Friends and family are advised of the home going celebration of Sedric J. Heyliger.
He was born, Jan. 11, 1930, and died, June 6, 2021.
He is survived by his wife, Bernice Louise Thomas-Heyliger; children, John and April Heyliger; grandchildren, Yasmin and Cedric Heyliger; great-grandchild, Aubree Camille Donovan; sister, Bericia Lewis; and nephews and nieces, Glen “Milo” Francis, Derek Heyliger, Russell E. Thomas, Louis Greaux, Wayne Spruave, Cheryl Greaux Chaney, Desiree Francis Harrigan, Bonnie Moron, Debbie Spruave Martin, Simone Canton, Claudette Heyliger, Barbara Heyliger, Allison Heyliger-Adeyeme, Patricia Leonard, Lauren Heyliger-Woods and Sherlaine “Timmy” Heyliger.
The viewing will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
The service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday, June 25, at Ss. Peter and Paul Cathedral.
Internment will be at Western Cemetery No. 1.
Arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
