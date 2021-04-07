Longtime resident of St. Thomas Seema “Judi” Nagelberg, owner of Island Meetings & Incentives (IMI) on St. Thomas, died in Miami on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.
She was born in Lakewood, N.J., and moved to New York for a short period of time before moving to St. Thomas. In 1966 she came to St. Thomas on vacation with a friend and made St. Thomas her home from that moment.
Judi never met a stranger and had an endless sense of humor. With her gift to sell, socialize and organize it was only natural for her to start her own business, which she did in 1988. She worked hard and tirelessly to create the leading destination management company, IMI, which is still in business today.
Judi was preceded in death by her father, Ira; her mother, Rose; and brother, Sheldon.
Her survivors include her brother, Larry of New Jersey; and cousins too numerous to mention.
Judi’s island family stretched far and wide and all had a very special place in her heart and life.
Judi’s Celebration of Life will be Sunday, April 11, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Magens Bay Beach.
If you would like to drop a line or send a photo for the booklet please send to Judinagelberg@gmail.com
Please submit by end of day on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, you may make a contribution/donation to My Brother’s Workshop at https://www.classy.org/campaign/In-Memory-of-Judi-Nagelberg/c333568 or the Hebrew Congregation of St. Thomas www.synagogue.vi
