We regret to announc e the passing of Selwyn Wilfred Eddy Jr., who died March 24, 2022.
He is survived by his mother, Carrie Matthias; father, Selwyn Eddy Sr.; grandfather, Vernon Eddy; grandmother, Aethra Matthias; sisters, Dynel, Arin, and Whitney Eddy, Nicole Monsanto and Neya Registe; brothers-in-law, Ambo Monsanto Sr. and Donnie Registe; nephews, Devon “De’Quan” Smith Jr., Te’Moy Petty, D’Mouri Registe, and Ambo Monsanto Jr.; nieces, De’Janique Stephens, A’Miya Monsanto, Jordyn Dupree, Je’Ani Liburd, London Huggins, and Jayce Joseph; great-niece, Dream Smith; aunts, Rosemarie Webster, Elizabeth Olivacce, Laurie Thomas, and Verna Wright; uncles, Michael and Bruce Matthias, Vincent, Edward, and Patrick Eddy; cousins too numerous to mention.
The first viewing will be held Monday, April 18, from noon to 2 p.m. The second viewing will be held Tuesday, April 19, from 9 to 10 a.m. at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church with services to follow at 10 a.m. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 3. The family requests that attendees wear shades of blue.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
