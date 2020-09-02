We announce the passing of our beloved Semma Vidal, who died Aug. 22, 2020, on St. Thomas, USVI.
Semma was born on April 18, 1930, (Good Friday) to Louisa Casimir and Jamesey Vidal, who are both deceased, on the lovely island of Dominica. She was full of life and will always remain in our hearts.
She was also preceded in death by her two sons, James Ambo and Joseph Vidal; and her grandson, Lloyd Casimir.
Left to mourn are her sons, Penrize Isidore, Aline "Yellow Man" and Martin Vidal; two daughters, Veronica "Milue" Casimir and Francisca Isidore-Smith; grandchildren, Joey, Kurdy, Kishma, Chantele, Joedy and Camilla; great-grandchildren, Makayla, Cody, Nubi, Keondy and Jerimiah; sister, Lynda Vidal; in-laws, Ramona, Johnis and Thomas; close family, Netto, Sharon, Marina and family, Matilda and the Louis family, Renef and family, all the Vidal family; close friends, Eutlyn, Aulo, Janet and Ms. Dowe; 25 godchildren and other family and friends too numerous to mention.
The funeral will take place Tuesday, Sept. 8, at Turnbull's Funeral Home with viewing from 9 to 10 a.m. and the celebration of life service begins 10 a.m. Interment is at the Smith Bay burial grounds.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
