It is with great sadness that we, the family and love ones, announce the passing of our beloved Seymour Alphonso Leonard on Nov. 27,2021, in Inkster, Mich., at the age of 46. He was an employee of Kmart for many years before his relocation to Michigan.
He was preceded in death by his father, Winston Recardo Leonard Sr.; and brother, Winston Leonard Jr.
He is survived by his mother, Theresa Phillips Baptiste-Kuntz; brothers, Michael Baptiste, Kevin Baptiste (Ziggy), Marlon Baptiste; daughter, Syanne Leonard; son, Savion Leonard; grandson, Koda Butler; aunts, Theolinda Phillips-Francis, Gail Phillips -Rogers, Zephyra Illidge, Claudia Leonard–Hughes, Jennifer Leonard-Okoro, Dianne Leonard; uncles, Louis Leonard, Melvin Leonard, Elroy Leonard, Elton L. Leonard; sister-in-law, Taya Leonard; nieces, Matai Leonard, Tanner Phillips-Smith, Taje’, Karter, Layla and Raina Baptiste; nephew, Ky’Marie and Olani Baptiste; sisters/cousins, Keisha Phillips-Registe, Carolyn Phillips-Lettsome; great- nieces, O’ Leisia and Rae’Leiah Baptiste; great-aunts, Ketura Stout, Delmina Canton, Letecia Tomau, Irene Ramou, Eltera Lettome, Erinita Gibson; great-uncles, Kenrick, Arthur and Euric Thomas; special cousins, laesha VanHolten-Stanton, Neal Sholome and Shomoi Francis; Annette Bertrand and other family members too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a first viewing on Friday, Jan. 14, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Blyden’s Memorial Chapel The second viewing will be held Saturday, Jan. 15, at Blyden’s Memorial Chapel from 9 to 10 a.m., followed by a celebration of life service at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Western Cemetery No. 1.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
