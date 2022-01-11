It is with great sadness that we, the family and love ones, announce the passing of our beloved Seymour Alphonso Leonard on Nov. 27, 2021, in Inkster, Mich., at the age of 46.
He was an employee of Kmart for many years before his relocation to Michigan. He is survived by his mother, Theresa Phillips Baptiste-Kuntz; stepfather, Dennis Kuntz; and was preceded in death by his father, Winston Recardo Leonard Sr.; and brother, Winston Leonard Jr.
He is survived by his brothers, Michael Baptiste (Whatchy), Kevin Baptiste (Ziggy), Marlon Baptiste; daughter, Syanne Leonard; son, Savion Leonard; grandson, Koda Butler; aunts, Zephyra Illidge, Gail Phillips-Rogers (Danny Rogers), Theolinda Phillips-Francis, Claudia Leonard-Hughes (Joseph R. Hughes), Jennifer Leonard-Okoro (Pastor Moses Okoro), Dianne Leonard; uncles, Terrance Phillips Jr. (Tempy), Orvin Phillips (Bam), Theodore Phillips (Barbara Phillips), David Leonard (Chris Leonard), Louis Leonard, Melvin Leonard, Elroy Leonard (Kenyatta Leonard) and Elton L. Leonard; sister-in-law, Taya Leonard; nieces, Matai Leonard, Tanner Phillips-Smith, Taje', Karter, Layla and Raina Baptiste; nephews, Olani and Ky'Marie Baptiste; sisters-cousins, Keisha Phillips-Registe, Carolyn Phillips-Lettsome; great- nieces, O'Leisia and Rae'Leiah Baptiste; great-aunts, Ketura Stout, Delmina Canton, Letecia Tomau, Irene Ramou, Eltera Lettome, Erinita Gibson; great-uncles, Allen Richardson, Kenrick, Arthur and Euric Thomas; special cousins, laesha VanHolten-Stanton, Neal, Sholome and Shomoi Francis; Jenelle, Jonae, and Theodore Phillips Jr., Jahmal Brathwaite, Jermain Henry, Keneisha Gardner, Romaine Augustine, Le’Quan, Le’Quoy and Le’Andre Registe, Kellyah, Kellijah and kelmani Lettsome, Edith Hodge-George, Maria Hodge-Parker, Adina Hodge-Jefferson, Benda Hodge-Reid, Tamara Hodge-Williams, David and Ruth Okoro, Leslie Huggins, Darnell Leonard, Alani Leonard, Karen Leonard, Annette Bertrand, the Richardsons, Chinnerys, Grahams, Leonards, Thomases, Stouts and Skeltons, his Kmart family, and other families and friends too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a first viewing on Friday, Jan. 14, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Blyden’s Memorial Chapel. The second viewing will be held Saturday, Jan. 15, at Blyden’s Memorial Chapel from 9 to 10 a.m., followed by a celebration of life service at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Western Cemetery No. 2.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.