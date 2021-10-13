Shakeem K. Meade Sr.
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Shakeem K. Meade Sr., who passed away Sept. 17, 2021, in St Thomas, USVI.
He was preceded in death by his aunt, Sylvia Meade; great-uncle, John David; great-aunts, Olivia Gonzaley and Viola David; and cousin, Dondre Meade.
He is survived by his mother, Sherilyn Hendrickson; father, Novelle Meade; stepfather, Mackimdale Smith; stepmother, Jacqueline Morton Meade; son, Shakeem Meade Jr.; sisters, Marva Dagou, Talia Meade and Aleja Meade; brothers, Abari Meade and Amaad Meade; niece, Mi’Niah Serrant; grandparents, Reuben and Emily Meade, William Hendrickson and Santo Gonzaly Jones; aunts, Alphanese and Judith Meade, Ethel Meade Claxton, Patricia Dowdye, Curtice Gonzaley, Dorette Clarke, Mercier Lake and Shantaye Hendrickson; uncles, Desmond and Ryan Meade, Keaseem Hendrickson, Kenneth Clarke and Ian Gonzaley; great-uncles, Irvine Hendrickson, Roosevelt David Sr., Halstead, Clarence, Vilenuve, and Michael and Emmanuel Gonzaley; great-aunts, Joan Powell, Muriel Stanford, Dassie Pemberton and Viola; cousins, Jseema Hendrickson, Lee Thomas Jr., Marquis Pilgrim, Sadiyah Claxton, Darcaja Thomas, Adaeja, Jahdeem, and Delshaun Meade, and Cidra Malcolm, Kesia, Elcia, Sencia, Kasio and Ikemo Williams, Shenelka Clarke Nisbett, Kalea, Keshelle and Carlyle Clarke, Austin, Kyris and Nikeisha Gonzaley, Rona, Avonice, Sandra, Etta, Paula, Paul Pemberton, Kaiola and Kelvin Rymer, Kassandra and Kieisha Malone, Kahleel Penn, Amanda, Lisa, Gelise and Roosevelt David Jr., Clarita Todman, Diana Hendrickson Farrington, Viola Hendrickson VanSluytman and Paul Hendrickson; and many more relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectively invited to attend the first viewing at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals on Friday, Oct. 15, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Oct. 16, at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cruz Bay, St John.
The viewing is from 10 to 11 a.m. with the funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment is at Cruz Bay cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
All COVID-19 protocols will be observed. Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
Hector Ivan Cintron
With a deep sense of sadness, the family of Hector Ivan Cintron announces his passing on Sept. 10, 2021. Hector, as he was affectionately called, was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Jan. 2, 1979.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Rosado Cintron; and his son, Dario Jose Cintron.
He is also survived by his parents, Hector I. Cintron and Amelia Del Valle; sisters, Rose and Valerie Cintron; and a brother, Brian Cintron.
Relatives and friends are respectively invited to attend the memorial service on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 10 a.m. at Frenchtown Evangelistic Assembly.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health protocols, masks and facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
