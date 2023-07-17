Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Shamal I. Battice on June 2, 2023 at Schneider Regional Medical Center at the age of 37.
Preceded in death by his father, Clayton Battice Sr.
He is survived by his mother, Diana Daniel; siblings, Clayton Battice Jr., Rachel Battice Phem, Kimesha “Kimmy” Richards, T’Niqua Stevens, and Te’Nesha Stevens; aunts, Tiffany Daniel, Coreen Parson, Carolyn Parson, Karen Almestica, Yvette Storrod, and Gwen Storrod; uncles, Warren Webster, Wilson Webster, Wayne Webster, Anthony Storrod, and Gewdney Storrod; special cousins, Ashurn Harrigan, Deshawn Harrigan, and Gerard Brady; cousins, Veronica Farino-Webster, Isabelle Farino-Webster, Nathan Farino-Webster, Wendel Webster, Andrew Webster, Chelsea Webster, Christina Webster, and Charlotte Webster; nieces and nephews, Caleb Battice, Joshua Battice, Kaylin Phem, Chaz Phem, Brooklyn Green, Kymori Smith, Kylie Smith, Xenia Stevens, N’Kai David, Tai David, K’Maiya Plummer and Le’Anna Plummer; brother-in-law, David “Chino” Phem; special friends, Shaba Rawlins and Tyshawn “Thunder” Lee.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, July 21, 2023 at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals. Viewing will be held 9 to 10 a.m. with service immediately following at 10 a.m. Interment Easter Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix. For online condolences or to share a special memory, visit our website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
