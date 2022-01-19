It is with a heavy heart that we the family members announce the untimely passing of our beloved Ms. Shanice Monique Boynes, also affectionately known as “Shan Shan”, who died Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.
She is survived by her father, Mr. Anthon E. Boynes Jr.; mother, Ms. Vitalia L. Boynes; stepmother, Mrs. Yvette V. Boynes; sisters, Antonette Boynes and Elanda Petersen; and brother, Abdul R. Liburd; aunts, Priscilla Boynes and Cynthia David-Frett; uncles, James Purcell Jr. and Gerwain Boynes; daughter, Shadiyah Boynes; sons, Kefer Smith Jr., Mario Charles, and Pwedelle Charles; grandchildren, Princess Boynes, Empress Boynes, King De La Cruz, and Yoheines De La Cruz; friends, Raynaldo Oquendo, Alicia Joseph, Kennard “Timbal” Smith, Claudia Scatliffe, Tara Stephenson, Mariano Amaro, Kefer Smith Sr., Brooke Callwood and Carmona Leerdam.
She is also survived by the Boynes, Sprauve, Foy, Hodge, Christopher, Barry, Smith, Williams, Steele, Martin, Lettsome, Matos, Johnson, and Cline families and other cousins and friends too numerous to mention.
The first viewing is from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 26, at the Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals on St. Thomas.
The second viewing is at 9 a.m., Jan. 27, at Nazareth Evangelical Lutheran Church on St. John, with the service celebrating the life of Shanice immediately following at 10 a.m.
A cremation will follow the service.
Any tributes or donations to the family can be sent in care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals, 3192 Altona and Welgunst, St. Thomas, or tributes can be emailed to shaniceboynestributes@gmail.com.
Arrangements are by Dan Hurley Home for Funerals Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix. For directions and online condolences, visit www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
Due to the rise of COVID-19 cases, the family requests that all attendees adhere to social distancing guidelines, mask regulations and other safety protocols.
