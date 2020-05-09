Friends and relatives are advised of the passing of Shaq’kil Raheem Roberts, better known as “Lil Shaq, Pablo, or The Force.”
He is survived by his mother, Jackie Simeon; his father, Ronald Roberts; grandparents, Jean Robles-Wiltshire and Catharine Roberts; brother, Kareem “Pogo” Thompson; sister, Kareema Thompson; aunts, Jasmine Simeon-Pratt, Sheila Simeon, Sonia Francis, Laurel Joseph, Sandra Simeon-Daniel, Marie “Ollie” Simeon, Melinda Audain, Antoinette Thomas-Harris (Willie Harris), Latania Graham; uncles, Louis Simeon Jr., Richard "Kayamba"O’Neal, (Allyson O'Neal) Carlos O’Neal, Kamba Joseph, Raymond “Sonny” Roberts; great-aunts, Joyce Potter, Una Cousin, Lorraine Francis-Edwards, Azela Thomas, Gertrude Robles, Eurita Wright, Rochelle and Josette Roberts; great-uncle, Angel, Lionel Jr. and Eldridge Robles, and William Roberts; nieces, Nakela Thompson, Na’Sinique Industrious, Chanique and Ky’Onique Thompson, Malaia Benjamin; nephews, Te’Andre “Lil Pogo” Thompson, Ta’Riq “Glizzy” Springette, Jahnni, Le’Kwan and Kaiden Thompson; cousins, Kyra Kean Payne, (Shaggy Payne) Ajahni and Jabari Aska, Jahkim and Jasiah Payne, Latifah Pratt-Whyte, (Jerome Whyte Sr.) Jerome Jr. and Jae’Lah Whyte, Lalique and Lakwanza Pratt, Kyan and Zion Matthew, Pascal Simeon, (Charmaine Kean-Simeon), Patrick Simeon-Sprauve, (Janice Bussue-Sprauve), Charles “Selah” and Joseph “Joe-Joe Nurse, Gail Pragg, Shawn Percival, Jasper Henry Jr., Kisha Williams, K’niah and K’Nique Forbes, Keba, Kebiya and Karim Williams, Oanijah Adkins, Latoya Roberts, Caristina Pickering-Gerard, Eldra, Sheryl, Stephaine, Shelby Potter, LaVerne, Dale, Leroy, Daryl Thomas, Yvette, Yvonne, Kishma, Evin Greene, Rudolph Francis, Byron Maduro, Jose Garcia Jr., Lorraine Farrell, Sh’reen Arri, Rudy Cook, Ha’neen Arri, Lucy Donovan, Akil Lewis, Shakenia, Shamiya, Kashif, Shinara, Shaniqua, Shakweel O’Neal, Jahseema Joseph-Letang, Jahkila and Jahmesha Joseph, Jahlema Henry, Lynesha Joseph, Kareem and Kareema Simeon, Cherlani, Carlos, Sean O’Neal, Rasheim Joseph, Shawn ” Bugie” Audain, (Cyeedah Audain) Cyeed, Cynique , Cymiyah Audain, Brian “Bravo” Roberts, Kassidy Roberts, Mia Roberts, Dominique Lewis, Masiff Catta, Tiffany, Tamara, Paulette and Jerome Rawlins, Stedroy Francis, Simon Elliott, Mia Hodge, Reba, Renee, Marcus, Myron Thomas, Nioka Vessup-Blaize, Nichelle and Joseph A. Buchanan, Ebony Forbes-Bridley, Jareem Richards, Jamila Oquendo , Akilah, Ahmid, Akyo, Akil (Smokey) Joseph, Ahkeisha Joseph-Allen, Ahmeila Meyers, Shukoi Pinney and family, the Turbe family.
He was also survived by godparents, Delcia Mercer-Warrell, Charlene Hodge, Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Jeffers, Antoinette Thomas-Harris, Allison Bussue, Shawn “Solo Raimer, Kelly Mala, Myron Thomas Sr.,; special friends, Cost-u-Less family, Ryan and Aaron Angol, Dwayne Fahie, Stephan Jurgen and family, Kellisha Lettsome, Eddy LeBron and family, Shamari Richardson and family, Dirtz, Blue, Blacktop Massive, Valley Court Massive, the Whole 148 family, the Cut and Veggie Plus family Claudette Brann and Brandon Donovan and family, Boca, Pas, Jahkeel, J’Moi, Olek, Elston Rhymer Jr., Shakhoy Smith and the West family, Karen and Enos Aaron and family, Rodney Simmonds and family , Abigale Ward-George and family, Ariel Brathwaite, Roberto Smalls, Krush family, New Wave family, Rashema Christopher and family, Eboni Brathwaite and family, Roxanna Garcia- Telsey, Natalya Arnold and family, Joel Fleming and family, Kirk Thomas and family, Anson Larcheveaux and family Selwyn Gumbs and family, Arthur Raymo III and family, Luen Sr. and Luen Jr. Anthony and family, Shawn Dowe Sr. and family, Nia Brathwaite and family, Le’Trisse Abbott and family, Akyta Brathwaite and family, Elbe Brathwaite and family, Josette Angol and family, Ajhmo “Kwesi” Brathwaite and family, Ashaky Pereira and family, Rudy Clark and family, Abin Daniel, Senator Javan James Sr., Senator Janelle K. Sarauw, Big Band Massive, Sasso and Jahkeema, Shaw and Hp The Band, Rancho, Pumpa, BlueBeards Castle family, Riquoi Benjamin and family, Kemoi and Lumps, Ruba Augustine and family, What Ah Party Carnival Troupe, Kabina, Yvonne, Kishana, GMoney, Masha, Jason, Lequan, Dan, Baja; close St. Croix friends, Charmaine, Natasha, Tammy, Shakima, Elizabeth, Yellow, Baha, Dragon, Lornie, Jah Hass, Akeem, Golda.
Shaq’Kil also had numerous other family and friends.
The first viewing will be held Friday, May 22, 2020, from 12 to 2 p.m. at Turnbull's Funeral Home. The second viewing will be held Saturday, May 23, at Turnbull's Funeral Home from 9 to 10 a.m. with services beginning at 10 a.m. Services will be held at Eastern Cemetery.
The family requests that people who plan to attend should wear shades of Blue. Live streaming will be available at www.turnbullsfuneralvi.com. Arrangements are under the care of Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
