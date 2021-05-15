Shauna C. Bass, aka Opal Gardener and Aggie of Eliza's Retreat, Christiansted, St. Croix, USVI, transitioned into eternal peace on May 2, 2021. She was born March 8, 1972.
She was preceded in death by sister, Zenith Connor-Clarke.
Shauna was survived by her mother, Joycelyn Bass; honorary parents, Carolyn and John Lowery; sisters, Ayoko Bass-Allen, Bernadette Connor, Cheryl Connor and honorary sister Pamela Poindexter; brothers, Othwell Connor, Roderick Connor Sr., Arthur Connor Sr., and honorary brother John Lowery Jr.; aunts, Mavis Flemming, Gayle Pemberton, Meloflect Bass, Kaye Bass and Marion Bass; uncles, Bill Bass, John Bass (godfather), Peter Bass, James Bass, Joseph Bass Jr., Keith Bass, Christopher Bass, Walter Bass, Clement Bass and Roosevelt Brown; sisters-in-law, Cynthia Connor, Yvet Connor and Aleida Connor: brother-in-law, Terrance Clarke; nieces, Rokeyah Connor, Olivia Connor, Yanina Connor, Jahlysha Connor, Tianna Clarke and honorary niece Alexis Poindexter; nephews, Jahmani Johnson, Ayoje Allen, Ajai Allen, Roderick Connor Jr., Arthur Connor Jr., Roy Connor, Adrian Connor, Micheal DeLeon and honorary nephew Joshua Poindexter; godmother, Vida Roach (Texas); godson, Demoi Lettson; great-nephews, Emanuel, Noah and Royce Connor; aunts-in-law, Nancy Bass, Desiree Bass, Bernadine, Bass, Dawnette Bass, and Maxine Bass; uncle-in-law, James Pemberton; nieces-in-law, Tamara Connor, Crystal Connor and Jamel Connor; special cousins, Maisie Adolphin, Ricardo and Allan Bass, Rohn Connor, Janine Connor-Gittens and family, Donald Carty and family, the Maynard family, Armentine Brooks and family, Margery Vanterpool and family, Violet Connor and family; faculty and staff of Government House and many friends too numerous to mention to include: Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., Karl Knight, attorney Marise James, Julia Sheen, Carol Battuello, Rupert Ross Jr., Lloyd Bough, Vincent Samuel, Anthony Selkridge, Deborah Richardson-Peter, Derval Petersen, Berlina Wallace-Berube, Tatia Monell-Hewitt, Ramona Liger; Diane Richardson, Sandra Flemming-Eleby and family, Dailier Mardenborough-James, Angela Gehring, Joy Slight, Erica Francis, Brigina Campbell, Sonya Ceason, Verna Harvey, Janis Essanasen, Sharon Hill, Clothilda Charles and Ellerton Maynard.
Memorial services will be held Saturday May 22, 2021, at the Church of God Holiness at the Old Centerline Road in Christiansted, St. Croix. Service will begin at 10 a.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health guidelines, all attendees must practice social distancing and wear a mask or a facial covering at all times. Additionally, you may join the memorial service virtually by clicking on the following live stream link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1xDwntiVNxRSviIk_G9DNQ
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.