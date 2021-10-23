Relatives and friends, it is with greatest sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sheila Marie Querrard LaPlace, who died Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at the Advent Health Hospital in Orlando, Fla.
She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph William Querrard; her mother-in-law, Noreen LaPlace; her brother-in-law, John T. Aubain; her aunt, Germain Petersen; her uncle, Edville Bryan; and her cousin, James “Jim Jim” Deitrich.
Sheila is survived by her mother, Jeanette Querrard; her husband, Ricky Pierre LaPlace; her children, Zackary William LaPlace, Nicholas Pierre LaPlace and Angelique Noreen LaPlace; father-in-law, Pierre LaPlace; her sisters, Nancy Aubain and Jacklyn Querrard; brothers, Warren Querrard and William “Robbie” Querrard; nieces, Brenda Aubain, Suzanne Lawrence, Coral Tobey and Rhiannon Querrard; brother-in-law, Robert “Bobby” LaPlace; sisters -in-law, Theresa Querrard and Aimee LaPlace; aunts, Joycelyn Harris, June Aubain, Julie Deitrich; uncles, Napoleon Querrard, Edward Bryan and Edmund Bryan; and many other great-nieces, cousins and other family and friends too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, Oct. 28, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Estate Mafolie. The first viewing will be at the Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals across from Frenchtown on Wednesday, Oct. 27, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The second viewing will be at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church on Thursday, Oct. 28, from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. with Mass to follow at 9 a.m. Burial will be at sea.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Due to COVID restrictions and public health guidelines, masks (covering the nose and mouth) must be worn, and proper hand sanitization must be evident at all times.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message
www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
