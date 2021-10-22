Sheila Marie Querrard LaPlace
Relatives and friends, it is with greatest sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sheila Marie Querrard LaPlace, who died Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at the Advent Health Hospital in Orlando, Fla.
She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph William Querrard; her mother-in-law, Noreen LaPlace; her brother-in-law, John T. Aubain; her aunt, Germain Petersen; her uncle, Edville Bryan; and her cousin, James “Jim Jim” Deitrich.
Sheila is survived by her mother, Jeanette Querrard; her husband, Ricky Pierre LaPlace; her children, Zackary William LaPlace, Nicholas Pierre LaPlace and Angelique Noreen LaPlace; father-in-law, Pierre LaPlace; her sisters, Nancy Aubain and Jacklyn Querrard; brothers, Warren Querrard and William “Robbie” Querrard; nieces, Brenda Aubain, Suzanne Lawrence, Coral Tobey and Rhiannon Querrard; brother-in-law, Robert “Bobby” LaPlace; sisters -in-law, Theresa Querrard and Aimee LaPlace; aunts, Joycelyn Harris, June Aubain, Julie Deitrich; uncles, Napoleon Querrard, Edward Bryan and Edmund Bryan; and many other great-nieces, cousins and other family and friends too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, Oct. 28, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Estate Mafolie. The first viewing will be at the Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals across from Frenchtown on Wednesday, Oct. 27, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The second viewing will be at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church on Thursday, Oct. 28, from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. with Mass to follow at 9 a.m. Burial will be at sea.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Due to COVID restrictions and public health guidelines, masks (covering the nose and mouth) must be worn, and proper hand sanitization must be evident at all times.
Rena Alicia Joshua
Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Rena Alicia Joshua on Oct. 3, 2021, at the age of 97.
She was survived by a brother, Pedrito Lanclos Sr. (Bernice); sister, Inger M. Lanclos; nieces, Denise L. Blyden (David), Sharlene A. Diggs, Jacqueline Walker, Monique Kirk, Michelle Industrious (Glen), Julia Jean Baptiste (William), Symra Lanclos; nephews, Kevin M. Scatliffe (Denise), the Rev. Dr. Calvin VanBeverhoudt, Darvin Jennings Sr. (Lena), Alston R. Freeman (Juana), Derek Lanclos Sr., Shawn Lanclos (Francine), Denrek Lanclos (Telma); great-nieces, Roshawn Richardson, Risa Diggs, Janelle Walker, Janae Walker, Brittney Weekes, Ariella Weekes, Amethyest Walker, Aliyah Bruno, Victoria Van Bevehoudt, Ne’Kayla Lanclos, Lynnesha Richards, Shequani Industrious, Kezia Jean Baptiste, Tiffani Lanclos, Tyra Lanclos, Latisha Lanclos, Khai Jennings; great-nephews, William Richardson, Jay D. Diggs Jr. (Sekoia), Dennis Weekes Jr., Arielle Weekes, Vincent Lanclos Jr., Derek Lanclos Jr., Jeremiah Lanclos, Jarvis Lanclos, Darvin Jennings Jr., Darnell Jennings, Giovan Green; seven great-great-nieces and nephews; godsons, Halvor Van Heyningen, Wilbur Abramson; goddaughter, Rena’ Brown; special friends and family, Walter Abraham, Jewel Bacon, Zarine Harris, Carol Murray, Kara Holston, Carl and Shirley Jennings, Marietta Gilbert, Laurine Drake, Arnele Maldonado, Beverly Monsanto and Rosemarie Dennery Francis; families of Joshua, Abraham, Lanclos, Graham, Doute, Monsanto, and Francois.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend first viewing on Friday, Oct. 22, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals from 7:30 to 9 p.m.
The funeral service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 23, at Nisky Moravian Church. The viewing is from 9 to 10 a.m. with service to follow at 10 a.m. Interment is at Nisky Moravian Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
Edwina J. Marsh
We regret to announce the passing of Edwina J. Marsh, 78.
She was born on St. Thomas, USVI, to Samuel Scatliffe and Elsa Frazier. She graduated from Charlotte Amalie High School’s Class of 1961.
Edwina worked as a high school teacher in business education at the Eudora Kean High School for more than 30 years. She was a dedicated educator who not only had a love and passion for teaching but for all her students as well. Edwina had an indelible impact not only on her students but on her profession and community long after her retirement from the Department of Education.
Edwina leaves to cherish her life, legacy, and memories, her brother, Oswin Chinnery; sister, Gwenette Hendricks; four children, Charles Jones Jr., Medina Jones-Woodson, Emia Marsh-Flippin and Elney Marsh; eight grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Please join us for a home-going celebration of Edwina J. Marsh on Wednesday, Oct. 27.
The viewing is from 9 a.m. and the funeral service starts 10 a.m. at Blyden Memorial Chapel in Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas.
Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
