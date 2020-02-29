We regret to announce the passing of Ms. Sheila Elaine Thomas, affectionately known as Ms. Sheila, who passed away on Feb. 19, 2020, at Schneider Regional Hospital after a period of illness.
She was a dedicated employee of the Tourism Department for 30 years.
Sheila was a loving sister, mother, grandmother and friend.
She leaves to mourn her sisters, Kathleen Cannegieter (SXM), Mildred McFarlane, Violet Hodge (AXA) and Eileen Payne; sons, Terence ‘Terry T.’ Thomas, Aliston ‘Al’ Thomas, Elwin ‘Keith’ Thomas and Michael ‘Mikey’ Thomas; ex-husband, Bernard E.A. Thomas; daughters-in-law, Madelyn Lake-Thomas and Lucinda Cadet-Thomas; granddaughter, Olivia Virginia Thomas; step-granddaughter, Myoshi Osborne-Antoine; great-granddaughters, Jaelyn James and Maleyah Antoine; nieces, Irona, Ruth and Estica Cannegieter, Monique and Marissa McFarlane, Rhonda and Lisa Hodge; nephews, Jason Payne, Rory Andrews and Obed Cannegieter; great-nieces and great-nephews, Javier Joseph, Josephine and Todd Payne, Nathan and Riley-Nicole Andrews, Khylani, Khymalie and Khimayra Courtar, Nigel Gumbs, Leonard Cannegieter, Daeunna George, Shanice and Isaiah Walton and Kamari Jones; caretakers, Petronella Feracho, Lucy (Diane) Pierre-Robin, Mya Gibson and Angella Mark; close friends Robert and Davina Mitchell, Monica Anthony, Reuben Woodley and Noel Lewis.
The viewing is from 5:30 to 7 p.m. March 6 at Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
The funeral service is at 10 a.m. March 7. She will be cremated.
Arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Caribbean American Cultural Arts Foundation via https://secure.givelively.org/donate/caribbean-american-cultural-arts-foundation.
