It is with deep sadness, that the family of Sherell Shantaye Anthony announces her untimely passing on Feb. 2, 2022, at the age of 34.
Sherell Anthony was born on St. Thomas on March 21, 1987. She was a member of the Ivanna Eudora Kean High School Class of 2005. She was also a graduate of the University of the Virgin Islands Class of 2010 and 2014, where she earned her undergraduate and graduate degrees in accounting. She joined the Water and Power Authority in 2010, serving as an accountant, and quickly became an enormous asset to the agency where she dedicated her time up until her passing. Sherell will always be remembered as a devoted mother, for her generous heart, beautiful smile, and joyous spirit.
Sherell was preceded in death by her mother, June G. Sharry; and her paternal grandparents, Kendal Anthony Sr., and Lucinda Anthony.
She leaves to mourn her untimely passing, her father, Luen Anthony, Sr.; grandmother, Rosemary Sharry; daughters, ShéMiah, and Malaya Rivera; and son, Malachi Rivera; sisters, Shaylah, Shainae, and ShaBree Anthony; brothers, Luen Anthony Jr., and Le’Quinn Anthony; aunts, Diahann Ryan, Rosie Harley, Leslie Harris, Kitichia Weeks, Denise Anthony Swift, Celia Anthony, Irvia Sullivan, Tessonie Connor, Lynell Flowers, June Anthony South, Joan-Ann Anthony; great-aunts, Violet Mahibir and Laurel Sewer; uncles, Gene Weeks, Jeremiah Ryan, Kendal Anthony Jr., Lyndal Anthony Sr.; great-uncle, Irvin Sewer; nephews, D’Mari Heyliger Jr. Dionte’ Heyliger; niece, Sa’Riyah D’Nae Heyliger; cousins, Cerena Todman-Perez, LaToya, LaTisha, LaCoya and Geneiva Weeks, Jalani Ryan, Alayaa and Alyssa Rhymer, Jasmine, Roman, and Andre Swift; Jenicia, Jason, Jean and Jasmine Dalmida; Cameron and Collin Connor; Kayla Anthony; Kyla Frett; Savannah Anthony, Lyndal Anthony Jr., Jolysa Anthony, Latrece Flowers, Ashley Lowery, Natasha Sharry, Krystal Alford, Tashimo Scatliffe Jr., Lia and Amari Bruno, Chamalah Evans, Alina Weeks, Isaiah Crawford, Kharid Wallace, Jasmine, Cleve, and Marcus Mahibir, Kharid Wallace (Kay Kay), Evans Wallace Jr., Andy Wilkinson, Craig Dawson, Jr., Andrea Roberts; godparents, Orville Isaac, Monica Williams Carbon, Nathalie Roumou, Laverne White, Elmo Francis, Alston Creque Sr., Lillian Wilkinson Bennett, Patricia Charlsewell; special friends, Natisha Alexander, Eboni Athill, Renee Gordon, Lebony Richards, Sean Harrigan, Latania Hunte, Anita Gould, Tashea Richards, Akisha George, Daina Collazo, Marsha Christian, Raynette Chesterfield, Shivonne Vanterpool, Terilyn Joseph, Kimmoleah Jones, Akima Marks, Jermina Pierre, Muriel Smith, Luz Chesterfield, Wendy Williams, Esther Mills, Carol Armstrong, Hillary Jean Baptiste, Iris Jacobs, Annica Thompson, Lisa Richardson, Leon Lafond, Chadet Evans, Kirsten Petty, Elsie Weeks, Marvin Rivera Sr., Lois Rivera, Akyta Brathwaite, Tamara Joseph, Barbara Brown, Willie Morrishaw, Sharry family, Fraites family, Augustus family, her WAPA family, the IEKHS Class of 2005, and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing from noon. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services. The second viewing will be from 9 to 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, at the All Saints Cathedral Church on Garden Street. The service will begin promptly at 10 a.m. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 1. The family respectfully asks that you wear shades of purple in honor of Sherell.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, masks must be worn at all times.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
