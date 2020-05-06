Relatives and friends please be advised of the passing of Mrs. Shiela Panchita Callwood Schulterbrandt of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.
Shiela was born April 23, 1940, and peacefully left us on April 1, 2020, at the age of 79.
The viewing will be Wednesday, May 13, from 9 to 10 a.m., with services to follow immediately after at 10 a.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The body will be cremated.
She was preceded in death by parents, Emanuel Theophelus Callwood and Valdrina Martin Callwood; brothers, Ishmael Martin, Keith Martin and Paul Andrew David Callwood.
She is survived by husband, John A. Schulterbrandt Sr.; sisters, Clecone Callwood Carty and Opha Callwood; sons, Benjamin Harris, John A. Schulterbandt Jr., and Zebedee Jabri Schulterbrandt; daughter, Zebiesha Callwood; stepdaughter, Kishma Schulterbrandt; daughter-in-law, Christal Harris; grandsons, Benjamin Harris Jr., Cutty Cushan Fredricks; granddaughters, Oiesha Harris Ashanti Schulterbrandt, Zayla Schulterbrandt; two great- grandchildren; stepgrandchildren, Kahild Parker, Kamasi Parker, Zion Heyliger; cousins (families), the Martins, Callwoods, Chinnerys, Hendricks, Blydens, Georges, Charleswells, Smiths, Brathwaites and McTavious’ and much more to mention; special cousins, Noel Martin, Patricia Turbe, Herman Chinnery Jr., Gregory Callwood, Edric Brathwaite and Lattie May Hendrick Percival; sisters-in-law, Josephine Ottley, Isabelle Schulterbrandt, Estrelda Schulterbrandt-Petersen, Helen Schulterbrandt, Mercedes Brannigan, Marie Osborne, Maria Martin, Mary Callwood and Gertrude Callwood; brothers-in-law, Irvin Schulterbrandt, Franklin Schulterbrandt and Joseph Schulterbrandt; ; 15 nieces; special niece, Veronica Osifeso-Petersen; special great-niece; eight nephews; special nephew, Everette Martin; special friends, Merna Hurbert, Helen Schulterbrandt, Loretta Brathwaite, Hilda McClean-Callwood, Joanne Hill, Kevin Penn and family, Premier Andrew Fahie, Tito Lewis and family, Lionel Boschulte, Laurice Simmons, Linda (New York), Jerry O’Conell and wife, Sister May, Gale Hodge, Greer Morris, Melinda Philomene, Selena Monroe, Dr. Leonard Richardson, Dr. Roy Lester Schneider, attorney Victor Schneider; and many more friends and relatives too numerous to mention.
A big thank you to Joycelyn Petersen and her home care staff.
Tributes for the booklets should be emailed to turnbullsfuneralhomevi@yahoo.com by today.
