It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Shirley F. Stagger VanBeverhoudt on Nov. 13, 2021, on St. Thomas at the age of 80.
Shirley was preceded in death by her mother, Alberta E. Brown; father, Roy P. Stagger; husband, Roland VanBeverhoudt; daughter, Deborah Meade; and her brothers, Alvin and Lewis Stagger and Christian D. Brown.
She is survived by her sisters, Joycelyn Stagger, Sharon Edwards, Beatrice Christian, Dorothy Brown, Patricia McGee and Yevette Marcus; sister-in-law, Marinelle Stagger; brothers-in-law, Benjamin Edwards and Harold Christian; adopted grandson, Mackishawn Ford; nieces Chaunne Principaal, Cori Esprit, Jaqualyn Clarke, Cassandra Edwards, Darneyelle Washington, Jonet Whitney, Patricia, Monique and Doreen K. Marcus, Antasia J. and Krystina A. Brown, Desiree de Monye, Deja Christian; nephews Irvin and Michael Blake, Thomas R. Daley Jr., Earl Peter Stagger, Carlton D. McGee, Eugene Christian, Anthony Q. Brown; and a host of great nieces, nephews, cousins and friends too numerous to mention.
The first viewing will be from 4 to 6 p.m. today at Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
The second viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 1, at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, with the service to follow at 10 a.m.
Burial will be at Eastern Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Turnbull's Funeral Home.
