We regret to announce the passing of Shirley M. Peets, who died June 26, 2020.
The viewing will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Church of God of Prophecy with services to follow immediately at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Donald Horace Peets; son, Robert Peets Sr.; daughter, Aleina Edwards; adopted son, Horace Peets; adopted daughter, Glenda Rockrood; brothers, Roland “Spanky” Benjamin, George “Bing” Richards; sister, Joan Well; granddaughters, Janiqua Peets and Nandi, Nivian Edwards; grandsons, Robert Jr., Jahsheem, Jahmiah, Jahvon, Kareem, Peets and Najee Edwards; great-granddaughter, Ryleigh Marie Hodge; great-grandsons, Jahmiah Khingzx Peets; cousins, Gloria Caines, Avornell Kuzyk, Kishma and Cherron Pacquette, Doris and Darren Archibald, Arlene Hardy, Therese Ward-Huggins, Clement Browne, Vincent Ward; goddaughters, Ayesha Hyman, Charissa Mathias; and son-in-law, Arthur Edwards.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
