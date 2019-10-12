We regret to announce the passing of Shorna P. Elizee.
The first viewing will be held Friday, Oct. 18 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing will be held Sunday, Oct. 20 from 9 to 10 a.m. at Agape Seventh-day Adventist Church with services to follow right after at 10 a.m. Interment is at Western Cemetery.
She is survived by her mother, Mariana Vanterpool; stepfathers, Patrick Vanterpool, Oscar Francis; sisters, Bernadette Elizee, Siedah Francis, Georgea Morton-Hamiel; brothers, Bernard Elizee, Gilroy Elizee, Gibson Elizee, Curtis Francis; daughters, Shanique Clendinen, Shanika Clendinen; sons, Sokotto Clendinen Jr., Sean Clendinen; uncles, Mitchel Alexander, Conrad Alexander, Phillip Alexander; aunts, Madlne Rogers, Veronica Shillingford, Christine Elizee, Hannah Paul; nieces, Giniesha Elizee, Sholidah Francis, De'Janique Lynch; nephews, Malique Elizee, Ba'shani Gibson Elizee, Othniel Ajani Elizee; grandchild, Aiden Dia; special friends, Vida Finch, Shantelle Joseph, Takeysha Buchanan, Tarkieia Anthony; cousins, Ijah Joseph, Isaac Hector, Jacquline Johnson, April Xavier, Nicole Harrigan, Cathy Xavier, Lakisha Harrigan, Benoit Xavier, Kenlon Harrigan, Joinel Cherival, Yohance Rogers, Shaneqiua Defoe, Lamech Rogers, Jahriel Thomas, Ahmed Rogers, Jevon Thomas, Manuella Rogers, Measha Alexander, Marvin Alexander, Shakia Alaexander, Metra Alexander, Yarista Alexander, Sheinel Elizee, Luce Baron, Charlene Elizee, Cornelia Alexander Buntin, Juanita Elizee, Vanessa Bellot, Eric Elizee Jr., Shakima Thomas, Nesley Elizee, Sharon Alexander, Jelani Leatham; family friends, June Crawford, Phyllis Massac, Franckel Civil, Beltis Luna Castillo, Nayda Young, Donna Fleming, Renysi Smith, Jacquline Rogers, Bebe Cantois, Viola Morton, Danny Morton, Nordalita Charles, Cholona Romney, Philyencia Boney, Lunsford Rogers, Ricky Donastorg, Petra Bertrand, Ellmeade Proctor; and other family and friends too numerous to mention.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
