The family of Simonita Mills regrets to announce her passing on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Palm Beach County, Fla.
She was born to Bernice Pringle and Alton Warner on June 10, 1963.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph Mills; sons, Kevin Mills, Ervin Mills; brothers, Mervin Pringle, Selvin Pringle, Glendford Pringle; sisters, Doreen Mauray, Gloria Pringle; grandchildren, Ianna Mills, Ervin Junior Mills; nephews, Alfanso, Glenroy, Juneve Pringle; nieces, Tashwane, Glennicica Pringle; sons-in-laws, Junior Mills, William Mills; and many other relatives and friends.
A viewing for Simonita Mills will be held at Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 21. Funeral services and interment will be held in St. Kitts.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.