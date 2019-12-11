Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Sonia L. Van Holten on Nov. 28, 2019, at Schneider Regional Medical Center at the age of 45.
She is survived by her mother, Sonja Patsy Van-Holten; sisters, Gail, Cherese, Sharline, Sibyl and Carolyn Van-Holten; brother, Bryan Van-Holten; nieces, Elicia Baxter, Pepsi’Ana and Pepsinique Wilkins, Se’Koia and Se’Miah Jones, Ahniyah Brathwaite, AhZion Greenaway; great-nieces, Ana’Lise and Annalei’a Royer; nephews, T’Quan Van-Holten, Jerome Mercer Jr., Ajani Brathwaite Jr., Re’Kyle and Re’Kaijah Jones and Enrique Wilkins; great-nephews, Tracson and Tashwan Van-Holten and JsyShawn Mc’Lleod; aunts, Lotty, Alicia, Willa, Coreen and Sharmain Van-Holten, Angela and Christine Gibson; uncles, Everton, Calvert and Vernon Gibson, George, David, Saleeno, Bruno and Esau Van-Holten; and cousins, Melinda, Shawn, Mercia, Rayna, Calvia, Vaushawn, Vince, Leo, Clarissa, Tishawna, Rakim, BJ, Shaquile, Lauren, J’Vaughn, Re’Nae, Junascia, Ca’Dari, Sammie, Casheem, Shaya, Van-Holten family, Walwyn, Berkley and Willet family of St. Kitts.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend funeral service Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Trinity Methodist Church in Bovoni. The viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. with the service immediately following at 10 a.m. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 2.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
For online directions and condolences visit us at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
