We regret too announce the passing of Sophia L. Campbell Marrero, who died Nov. 30, 2019.
A funeral service to celebrate her life will be held Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The first viewing will be at 9 a.m., with service immediately following at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Eastern Cemetery (Smith Bay).
Sophia L. Campbell Marrero is survived by her mother, Veronica Elaine Palmer; father, Errol Austin Campbell; sons, David P. Gooden, Balwin Scott, Steven K. Farquarson, Emmanuel E. Marrero, Joseph J. JeanBaptiste; daughter, Angel D. Marrero; sisters, Maria E. Gordon, Melicia Fredricka Campbell, Colleen Campbell; brothers, Michael L. Campbell, Errol A. Campbell; husband, Michelais JeanBaptiste; ex-husband, Pastor Robert Marrero (caregiver); nieces, Kameka Robinson, Zhavea Campbell, Shanuna-kay Tulloch, Antoinette Smith; nephews, Jaquan Campbell, Errol Campbell, Dennis Chamber, Oscar Robinson, Javon Gentles; granddaughter, Davayi D.V Gooden; daughter-in-law, Jendayi L.V. Perez; grand niece, Jessica Smith; and other family members and friends too numerous to mention.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.