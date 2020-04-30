Sophina Gumbs
Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Sophina Gumbs on April 7, 2020, at the age of 84.
She was survived by his sisters, Doria Hobson, Violet (Chris) Wade, Amorelle Peters (and husband Newton Peters); brothers, Charles Hobson, Theodore Hobson (and wife Daphne), Frederick Hobson (and wife Beverly), Ira Hobson (and wife Yvonne), and Kenn Hobson (and wife Judith); nieces, Joy Wade-Lennon, Beverly Wade, Leslie Wade, Sharon Wade-Taylor, Ann Marie Holder, Jeniene Hobson, Junenette Peters, Joyette Gaines, Joanne Arneman, Monique Hobson, Farida Hobson, Brittany Johnson, Hillary Berry, Julie Hobson-Sabino, Lucille Hobson, Avarnelle Hobson, and Sandra Hobson-Soberanis; nephews, Ian Wade, Gary Wade, Rhondi Hobson, Esly Peters, Ethan Peters, Richard Hobson, Cabral Hobson, Justin Hobson, Charles Hobson Jr., and Desmond Hobson; special friends, Edez and Cheryl David, Helen and Jamon Liburd, Elena Lynton, and Ruth Solas.
Due to COVID-19 and the resulting public health mandates, viewing and services of the late Sophina Gumbs will be for family only. However, family and friends may still offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
Christian Beaupierre
Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Christian Beaupierre, who died on April 12, 2020, at the age of 58.
The funeral service will be held Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Christian Unity Church, 6B Gamble Gade in Savan.
The first viewing will be held Friday, May 8, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Celestial Chapel, Hurley Funeral Home. The second viewing will be at Christian Unity Church, Savan, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. with the service starting immediately at 10 a.m.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Paul Joseph.
Christian Beaupierre is survived by his wife, Claron Beaupierre; daughters, Ginelle Beaupierre-Francis, Chrissy Beaupierre, Chelsie Beaupierre, Camryn Beaupierre; granddaughter, Ah’Myah Beaupierre-Francis; son-in-law, Kamalee Francis; sister, Loretta Graham; brothers, Anthony and Pierre Allan, Lucius Jno Baptiste (John Mingo), Joseph St. Amine, Francis (Masterville); aunt, Theresa Jno Finn; uncle, Garnet Beaupierre; cousins, Peter, Khalid, Alexander, Chaucer and Brendaleen Beaupierre, Ronnie, Davidson, Rohan, Lucia, Mya, Miranda, Avalina, Joey Giraudel, Lloyd Antonie, Sonia Athanaze; nieces, Theodelle, Sabrina, Shana, Tricia, Lycian, Lydia, Juliette, Judith, Paula, Onica, Yasmin, Janna, Vern, Lushian; nephews, Aldin, Craig, Imran, Rickson, Bert, Owen, Neville, Chris; grandnieces, Theresa, Daveline, Lydinel, Leanna, Mahala, Mahalia, Qwamine, Makalia, Matalia, Maika, Chardelle, Dernika, Alicia, Ashma, Lawn, Ashton, Iyanna, Jeylisa, Lyannisha, Jessiana, Shadel; grandnephews, Dave, Daillion, Ashton, Tariq, Malik, Jason, Abijah, Ochima, Trai, Ajani, Ja’Qwan, Ja’Keem, Ja’Han; great-grandnieces/nephews, Viviana, Moana, Shermika, Karvanie; brothers-in-law, Moses Graham, Alexis Francois, Osbert Philip, Clive, Clay, Royce, Clitus, Claytus, James, Jefford, and Junior Joseph, Ambrose Hilton, Jerome Sabaroche; sisters-in- law, Paulina, Andreth, Roseline, Jacquline, Dorabella, Shervelle, Lucia, Clara, Avril, Victoria, Zilla, Clavia, Wavney, Kezia, Fernnilia and Marven; close friends, Alex Lewis, Anthony Jno Baptiste (Gabbo), Cecilia and Fitz Vigilant, Keisha Thompson, Alpha Millard, Syms Xavier, Clem Rolle, Pastor Angela Rawlins, Christian Unity Church family, staff at Mountain Top, Donna Daniel, Collins Joseph Sr. and more too numerous to mention.
Normally, a funeral is an opportunity for family and friends to gather in support of one another. However, due to COVID-19 and the resulting public health mandates, gatherings at funeral cannot exceed 50 people. Masks or facial coverings must be worn. Family and friends may still offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
Interment is at Eastern Cemetery, Smith Bay.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Dian Shaun Phipps
Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Dian (D’ Ann) Shaun Phipps on Monday, April 13, 2020, in Atlanta, Ga. He was born March 19, 1988.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Delano Jackson; and grandmother-in-law, Pauline Tonge-Prince.
Dian is survived by his wife, Jeliah Phipps; parents, Denise Leader-Phipps and Delbert Phipps Sr.; daughter, Cristal Tonge; brothers, Delberth and DeShaun Phipps; sister, Denaesha Phipps; mother-in-law, Ferrence Tonge; sisters-in-law, Pauline (Tanika) Tonge and Carla Samuel; brothers-in-law, Carl Samuel and Syanno Venzen; father-in-law, Lionel (Neville) Alcindor and Simon Venzen; grandmother, Joyce Leader, Beatrice Phipps-Gumbs and Dora Matthew; grandfather, the late Wycliffe Leroy Robinson, George Ariston Gumbs and Alfred Joseph Henry; grandfather-in-law, Walter Prince; nephews, Ja’ Dyn Hawkins-Jackson and Demel Phipps; aunts, Dr. Luna Bailey-Riley, Wendy Leader, Stephanie Robinson-France, Gail Mills, Blondell Robinson, Barbara Leader, Arlene Leader, Olivia Phipps-Griffin, Agnella Phipps, Sharmaine Henry-Walters, Eurania Henry-Burke, Earnestine Henry-Thomas, Emileta Henry-Jordan, Juliette Henry-James, Lauretta Hughes and Agatha Warner-Simpson and Alicia Tyson, Carol Thompson Mitchel, Elizabeth Alcindor, Elvincia Alcindor, Cora and Alisteen Tonge; uncles, Kenville Leader, Lester Leader, Adrian Riley, Douglas Green, Curtis Robinson, Keith Robinson, Malcom Williams, Kevin Mulley, Craig Diaz, Arthur Warner, Ernest Griffin, Bertil, Valentine, Malvern, Morlon, Kenley, and Terrance Henry, Clive Peetes, Ivan, Dennis Jones, Troy Jordan, Apostle Keith Miller and Chamel Tyson Jamie Lloyd, Whailer Prince, Myron Prince, Tyrone (Poupe) Prince, Supa T. Tonge; great-aunts, Eileen Aubain, Gweneth, Cynthia, Carol Robinson, Rosseta Blanchard, Miriam Mills, Mary Phipps-Shelford, Brenda Harris, Bridgette, Jerris and Paulette Tota; great-uncle, Charlie Blanchard, Carl “Kenny” Tota and Melwyn Shelford; godparents, Alexia Callwood-Azille, Judith Forbes, Rupert David, Francis Brooks and Gwenette Vanterpool; cousins; special friends, Chrystal Leader, Chori Sabo, Christopher Leader, Janel Leader, Nia Leader, Najee Leader, Monique, Tricia, Jermaine, Britney Griffin, Eversley Pemberton, Melody Davis, Cecil Forbes, Melvin Forbes Jr., Kareem Richardson, Elliott Richards Neesa Tonge, Tempest Cornelius, Myeisha and Myron Prince Jr., Shanice Tyson, Denise Tyson and the CAHS Class of 2005; many more family and friends too numerous to mention.
The funeral services for Dian Phipps was held in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday, April 25, 2020. A memorial service will be held a later date.
Arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
