We regret to announce the death of Spencer Orville Archibald, who passed away April 17, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his father, Daniel Ezekiel Maynard; wife, Shawnette Archibald; and brother, Dr. Paul Maynard.
He is survived by his mother, Gladys Archibald Sutton; and stepfather, Conrad Sutton; daughters, Kenya Archibald and Abigail Archibald; granddaughters, Renae and Chardonnay Napier; aunts, Bernice Philbert and Imelda Archibald; sisters, Suzan Sutton, Carmen Sutton, Millicent Maynard, Dr. Brenda Maynard, Dr. Prisca Maynard, Bernice Maynard, Inita Maynard, Dr. Eloise Maynard and Lornette Morton; brothers, Jervan Swanston, Keith Swanston and Esme Williams; nieces and nephews, Cai Sutton-Charlemagne, Prisca Maynard, Gillian Maynard, Stephanie Boreaux, Dwijae Morton, Dylan, Jelani, Jaquani, Reesha, Aquilla, Jernelle and Mcquilla Swanston, John Maynard, Paul Maynard Junior, Dr. Celine Maynard, Veo Maynard Esquire and Carleen, Justine, John Maynard Junior; cousins, Marilyn Philbert, Mark Walters, Bernadette Hendrickson Moisie, Pamela Jergens, Myron Dennis Callwood, Cynthia Powell Ayala, Jaypee Philbert, Joyah Walters, Irmin Monsanto Turnbull, Jay Archibald, Abelto Archibald, Faye Archibald, Dahlia Hendrickson Browne, Kenson Hendrickson, Kathleen Hendrickson and Karen Hendrickson, Gloria Bartlette, Alphonso, Kathleen Liburd, Carmel Allen, Angela, Ralph Allen, Tessa Bartlette, Althea Bartlette, Sandra Bartlette, Claire Bartlette and Donald Bartlette, Laverna Bell, David Hendrickson, Patrick Hendrickson, Dale Hendrickson, Michelle Hendrickson, Philicia Walters, Philroy and Phillip Walters Jr., Michael Philbert Jr., Shirley Jeffers, Spencer Parris, Edna Morton, Sandra Walters, Paula and Rudy Archibald, Anthony Liburd, Kenrick Augustus, Heather Grosvenor, Giselle Waldron, Greta Prince, Bernice Eaton, Roderick Grin, Greta Gumbs, Dr. Dale Maynard, Sylvia Fahie, Alex Maynard; other family and friends too numerous to mention.
The viewing will be held Saturday, May 21, from 9 to 10 a.m. at St.Ursula’s Episcopal Church in Cruz Bay, St. John, with services to follow at 10 a.m. Interment is at Cruz Bay Cemetery.
Transportation will be provided from the Cruz Bay Dock.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
