St. Clair Ashton Woolward, affectionately known as “Ashton” and, “Seaton – in St. Kitts) of Lindbergh Bay, St. Thomas, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the age 86.
He was a member of the VI Taxi Association; he drove taxi in St. Thomas for many years.
He was preceded in death by his parents Lillian Woolward and Thomas Seaton, brothers, Peter, Arnold and Leonard, and his sisters Mary, Doreen and Gloria.
He is survived by his wife Evelyn Woolward, his children Alexton, Loretta, Gwenette and Lynn; three stepchildren: Dwight and Malcom. He is also survived by his brother Walter Seaton, many grand and great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends (including but not limited to): Memorial Moravian Church family, Phillip & Sylvia Norford, Garfield Lewis, Ian Dupigny & family, Kathleen Williams, Carmencita Allen & family, Cecelia Bispham, Luvina Maynard, Sonia Penn, Carlton Gumbs, Buck
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service of the late St. Clair Ashton Woolward on Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Memorial Moravian Church. The viewing will take place from 9- 10 a.m., with the service following immediately at 10 a.m.
Interment: Memorial Moravian Cemetery
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
